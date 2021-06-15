Katie Holmes Is The Latest Celebrity To Embrace Anti-Skinny Jeans

The paparazzi always catches Katie Holmes on the go in New York City, whether it be for her daily coffee runs or trips to the art supply store. Because of this, her fans always get to see her latest street style looks. One outfit theme that might stand out to you, in particular, is Holmes’ penchant for wearable, convenient pieces like a great trench coat or a cute pair of denim bottoms. There’s one style she’s been photographed in multiple times already and that’s wide-leg jeans. Holmes’ was previously spotted in baggy jeans back in December 2020, which proved she’s been on the anti-skinny jeans bandwagon for quite some time.

On June 14, Holmes channeled the perfect “I’m running errands vibe” with her casual outfit consisting of a loose white tank top, wide-leg jeans, and worn-in sneakers. She carried a brown crossbody bag. To top off her entire laid-back look, she even pulled her hair back into a messy bun — a hairstyle that practically signals one is busy and on the go. But, back to her jeans. The high-waisted, wide-leg bottoms featured subtle details of stitching on the front and came in a deep blue wash. Although Holmes styled them in a casual way, the versatile jeans could have been paired with anything, from a Zoom-appropriate blouse to a trendy crop knit bralette and cardigan combo (Holmes’ specialty).

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The star is the latest celebrity to adopt looser-fitting denim into her everyday wardrobe. A few weeks ago, Victoria Beckham was spotted out in flared pants while earlier this year, Jennifer Garner jokingly said goodbye to her skinny jeans. It seems, collectively, Hollywood is ready to embrace wide-leg denim again. If you haven’t already bought yourself a pair, and Holmes has convinced you that you need one stat, then scroll through to shop the various stylish options below.

