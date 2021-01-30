I've been a long adopter of skinny jeans. Yes, even in recent years, as roomier, relaxed styles have come into focus, I've still kept my grip tight on my tried-and-true stove-pipe pairs. Perhaps it's because I'm a creature of habit who doesn't love change, or perhaps I'm just loyal to the jean style that defined my millennial generation. Whatever the reason, deep in my denim-dependent psyche, I just haven't been able to move on from my skinnies for fresher alternatives...until now.

Yes, the past year has forced a strange wardrobe shift for everyone but, to be honest, I've been struggling with my denim game for 15 years now. I've clung to the "cute top and skinny jeans" default formula for every occasion, only swapping out footwear to transition from casual to formal (so millennial of me, right?). That said, the monotony of the same outfit formula day in and day out for more than a decade has been taking its toll on my mood, and seeing these fresh takes on denim sweeping my Instagram feed daily has me itching to mix my wardrobe up a bit.

Now, to be clear, I have no intention of ditching jeans altogether. This fabric will forever be a staple for me. However, investing in some new silhouettes that force me to think outside the box is exactly the spirit-lifting medicine I need right now.

To guide you through my spring denim metamorphosis, ahead, the four anti-skinny jean jeans I'll be wearing all season (and beyond!).

Skinny Jean Alternatives: The Jumpsuit

I love a one-and-done outfit, especially as a WFH option. A comfy boilersuit made of lightweight denim equates to glorified pajamas in my book, but with a much chicer edge. Around the house, I'll typically pair the staple jumpsuit with sneakers, but to kick things up a notch, I'll throw on some chunky boots and gold hoops, á la Jennifer Lopez.

Skinny Jean Alternatives: The Denim Midi Skirt

I've never been one to opt for a denim mini — it's just not my thing. A denim midi, however, is a different story. I'm loving the look of an A-line or pencil denim skirt paired with a crisp white button-down or ribbed tank. For a transitional outfit, I plan on layering my skirt over boots and swapping in a sleek mule or ballet flat come spring.

Skinny Jean Alternatives: Overalls

Nothing makes my '90s-loving heart sing like a worn-in set of overalls. And, while 20+ years ago, I would've paired them with a graphic baby tee or neon spaghetti-strapped tanks, these days, I'm opting for dainty floral blouses, soft cozy cardigans, and mesh turtlenecks.

Skinny Jean Alternatives: Flared Denim

With '70s style in full swing at the moment, flared-leg denim is now front-row-center — and I'm at full attention. I'm contemplating several styling options for these throwback jeans that include a playful retro tee and a tailored ivory blazer. But, the options are truly endless here.