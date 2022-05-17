The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival is under way and all of the red carpet moments are giving serious French Riviera meets glamorous Hollywood vibes. The invite-only event has taken place for decades as a way to celebrate up-and-coming films from around the globe — it’s where classic movies including Pulp Fiction and Taxi Driver first made their debuts. This year, the star-studded event is all about extravagance and celebrities are using the occasion to take their 2022 Cannes Film Festival fashion looks to the next level.

While posing on the carpet, stars sported lavish gowns by fashion houses such as Bottega Veneta, Gucci, and Valentino. Thus far, floor-length gowns have been the most popular choice, with Eva Longoria looking gorgeous in a sheer maxi gown by Alberta Ferretti and Julianne Moore gracing the carpet in a flowing gown by Bottega Veneta. However, it’s not all about the dresses — even though they’ve all been showstoppers. For the occasion, stars, too, took their jewels to the next level and have completed their looks with luxurious diamond tennis necklaces, oversized gemstones, and sparkly earrings.

Ahead, see the best fashion looks from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. You’ll find plenty of inspiration for your next elegant event.

Julianne Moore

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Image

The Academy Award winner wore a chic Bottega Veneta gown with a plunging neckline to attend the opening ceremony red carpet. She accessorized with a Bvlgari Eden The Garden of Wonders necklace and ring.

Eva Longoria

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Longoria embraced the sheer trend for the red carpet by sporting a floor-length gown designed by Alberta Ferretti. She completed the outfit with a ‘90s-inspired choker.

Lori Harvey

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Harvey went bold for her second appearance at Cannes, posing in a bright yellow strapless gown from Alexandre Vauthier. She styled the Disney princess-inspired dress with an over-the-top diamond necklace.

Rebecca Hall

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

As one of the jury members at the film festival, Hall has the opportunity to select the winner for the Palme d'Or honors. To kick off the highly-anticipated event, she wore a pink and red bejeweled Gucci gown.

Caroline Daur

Samir Hussein/WireImage

The German model stunned on the red carpet in a hot pink, sparkly mini dress by Valentino. She kept the entire look bold, matching a pair of bright pink heels with the ensemble.