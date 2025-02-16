Awards season is still in full swing, and its latest stop had this year’s most celebrated film stars flying across the pond for the 78th British Academy Film Awards. This year, the annual event took place on February 16 at London’s Royal Festival Hall, and celebrities like Ariana Grande, Zoe Saldana, Pamela Anderson, and more greeted the occasion with some seriously sophisticated glam. The 2025 BAFTA beauty looks ranged from subdued to statement-making, but there was an overarching trend towards minimalist — think naked nails, monochromatic makeup, and unfussy hair.

Of course, this is not to say that the red carpet didn’t include a few bold takes and big risks. For example, Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie paired her custom Giles Deacon gown with knee-grazing baby braids, and of course Cynthia Erivo’s 3D nail art was on full display. Aside from those standouts, celebs like Saorise Ronan. Camila Cabello, and Mikey Madison were still showstoppers, but in a more low-key way with a mix of classic glam staples like a bold red lip with a sleek bun and more modern looks such as curtain bangs and locs bobs.

The trend toward more effortless glam as well as a decided more towards individualism were refreshing takes for the awards circuit. And the evening’s highlights in hair, makeup, and manicures truly offered something for every kind of beauty lover to lust after. Ahead, take a closer look at some of BAFTA’s best.

Saorise Ronan

The Outrun star looked sleek and classic at the 2025 BAFTAs — from her mint Louis Vuitton dress and shawl to her hair and makeup. Her slicked back low bun and bold red lip is a classically glam pairing, but with minimal makeup elsewhere plus the on-trend naked mani (clean, clear, healthy-looking nails) it feels as fresh as ever.

Lupita Nyong’o

With her collarbone-skimming locs bob and cherry red lip, The Wild Robot star’s beauty look made a perfect pairing with her black-and-white Chanel gown for head-to-toe modern glam.

Cynthia Erivo

Erivo loves switching up her nail looks as a creative form of expression, and the 2025 BAFTAs were no exception. With a merlot, white, and silver color palette plus metallic swirls and 3D gems, her mani was basically like jewelry for her nails.

Ariana Grande

The Wicked star fully embraced the balletcore look, from her pink and black Louis Vuitton gown to her bun decked out in a black coquettish bow.

Gwendoline Christie

Christie boasted the night’s boldest beauty looks by far with long blonde pigtails threaded with delicate baby braids and itty-bitty black bows.

Camila Cabello

The “I Luv It” singer was channeling iconic ‘90s character Rachel Green (aka Jennifer Aniston) with her layered lob (long bob) and curtain bangs. Cabello also showed her support for the naked nail trend.

Mikey Madison

Like a modern take on ‘60s model Twiggy, the Anora star added spiky bottom lashes to her go-to cat eye. She paired the eye look with more Old Hollywood-inspired side-swept soft waves and sheer, ivory-nude nails.

Felicity Jones

The Brutalist actor embraced one of the season’s biggest manicure trends, black cherry nails. The deep burgundy hue is a winter favorite for celebs like Selena Gomez and Kerry Washington, who love its vampy glam effect.

Demi Moore

Moore stuck to her tried-and-true Cher-like hair for the occasion — long, sleek, and with a slightly off-center part. As for her makeup, The Substance star opted for a more muted palette, with a soft rose shade on her lips, cheeks, and eyes.

Monica Barbaro

The A Complete Unknown actor also got the monochromatic makeup memo. Her lids, cheeks, and lips all featured warm terracotta tones.

Pamela Anderson

True to her less-is-more motto, Anderson paired her glamorous Jacquemus gown with a makeup-free face, nude nails, and her hair in a laid-back blowout.

Zoe Saldana

Saldana sported another big winter mani trend: black nails. The patent leather-like polish was the perfect complement to her lacy Saint Laurent dress.

Selena Gomez

Newly engaged Gomez brought back one of her best-ever nail looks, a “sparkling merlot mani” courtesy of celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik. As for the rest of her beauty look, the Emilia Pérez actor opted for a sleek, deep side-parted bun with soft neutral shadow on her lids and peachy-nude on her lips and cheeks.