Up until now, Hollywood has dominated the 2025 award season circuit. The Golden Globe Awards, the Critics Choice Awards, and the Grammy Awards (to name a few ceremonies) were held at various California hotspots, including the the Beverly Hills Hilton hotel, the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, and the Crypto.com Arena. But on Feb. 16, the red carpet transferred to London for the 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs). Continuing their extensive style streaks, the most notable names in film posed for photographers inside Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

Within minutes of the red carpet’s opening, Pamela Anderson made her grand entrance in a white off-the-shoulder gown from Jacquemus, complete with an elongated train. Shortly after The Last Showgirl star’s arrival, Camila Cabello surprised fans with a stellar step-and-repeat. The Grammy winner shimmered in a partially sheer rhinestone dress, overtop a pale pink corset. Then, Cynthia Erivo paused her Wicked-inspired era with a white Louis Vuitton lace dress. Extra points for the nominee’s elevated sheer bodice, which stopped just below her chin.

But wait — that’s not all. Keep scrolling for the best fashion moments at the 2025 BAFTAs, so far. Plus, bookmark this page as we’ll add each new ensemble as the carpet unfolds.

Selena Gomez

Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment

Gomez’s loyal fanbase can’t get enough of her crystal-covered Schiaparelli gown.

Zoe Saldaña

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

If you look closely enough, you’ll see Saldaña’s lacy black gown from Saint Laurent is subtly sheer.

Lupita Nyong’o

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Nyong’o styled a black-and-white tulle gown from Chanel — one of her go-to ateliers on and off the red carpet.

Demi Moore

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

The Golden Globe winner sparkled like a stain-glass window in an intricate halter-neck design from Alexander McQueen.

Vanessa Kirby

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

The former The Crown actor was a picture of elegance in an off-the-shoulder black dress with a thigh-high slit.

Ariana Grande

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

In an homage to her pink-obsessed Wicked character, Grande chose a voluminous bubblegum gown with a plunging black bodice — a custom Louis Vuitton creation.

Gwendoline Christie

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

The Game Of Thrones alum brought the drama in a black satin gown, custom-made by British designer, Giles Deacon.

Anna Kendrick

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

The A Simple Favor star went gothic glam in a vintage Georges Chakra Fall 2005 Couture gown.

Felicity Jones

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

Jones delivered major winter outfit inspo in a velvet black gown.

Marisa Tomei

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

The A-lister tapped into the shoulder pads renaissance in a velvet long-sleeve dress by Sophie Couture.

Saoirse Ronan

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

All eyes were on Ronan’s mint green sheath dress and matching shawl, both from Louis Vuitton.

Mikey Madison

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

The Anora star approved the winter whites trend in a strapless white gown and a matching slim scarf.

Monica Barbaro

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

The Wicked star swapped her method dressing moments for a structural lace gown from Louis Vuitton — a fitting selection for the brand ambassador.

Pamela Anderson

Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment

Always on board for a minimalist moment, Anderson stunned in an off-the-shoulder white gown, courtesy of Jacquemus.

Camila Cabello

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

The “Senorita” singer’s transparent rhinestone gown and satin corset secured her spot on numerous best-dressed lists.

Fernanda Torres

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

The I’m Still Here actor looked timeless in a plunging black Dior gown with a sleek leather belt.

Kelly Rutherford

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

Rutherford brought her fashion A-game in an asymmetrical pleated gown from Marc Jacobs.

Hannah Dodd

Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment

The Bridgerton star proved she’s the diamond of the season in a silk halter-neck gown with a diamond overlay skirt, both from Simone Rocha.

Naomi Ackie

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

The Blink Twice star was all smiles in a metallic silver one-shoulder gown.