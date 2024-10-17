Lupita Nyong’o is always a go-to source of inspiration when it comes to natural and protective hairstyles. Whether it’s adding some sparkle to her updo for a movie premiere or sculpting her braids into a bow on the red carpet, the actor has shown time and time again that such styles are wearable for any and every occasion. Her new bobbed locs have been a shining example of just how versatile the look can be. The latest variant of her chin length, tiny twists? A perky ponytail worn during an appearance at the 2024 BFI London Film Festival.

Just a few weeks ago, Nyong’o’s trusted hairstylist Vernon François (who has created her most memorable looks) gave the A Quiet Place: Day One “sisterlocs” chopped into a short, blunt bob. In a recent Instagram post, the celebrity hairdresser described the style as: “Very mindful. Very demure. You see how @lupitanyongo pulls up? Giving you that effortless classy sister locs bob that flows. It’s mindful, it’s sleek, and yes — it’s a vibe you can achieve. Manageable, accessible, and serving pure elegance.” And with every stop on her recent press tour for the animated film The Wild Robot in which she costars with Pedro Pascal, Nyong’o has proven this to be true. From center-parted to flipped out, her short locs style adds a freshness to everything she wears.

James Veysey/Shutterstock

On Oct. 14, Nyong’o appeared at the aforementioned London event with her locs pulled back into a mid-height ponytail. The pumped-up style added some unexpected energy and punch to her red carpet look.

While appearing at Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2025 runway show in Paris, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star wore her bobbed baby locs in a side-parted flip for a little French flair.

At the Toronto Film Festival in September, François put a wave into the actor’s bob for texture and dimension. While at the event, he created a preppy-chic style with the addition of a simple black headband.

Also during her stop at TIFF, the hairstylist parted the newly added waves in the center, allowing her radiant makeup (executed by celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose) to shine — literally.