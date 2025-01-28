Once Chanel’s new creative director Matthieu Blazy takes over the iconic fashion house in April, there could be a lot less of the staples that have become synonymous with the brand — like tweed suits, little black dresses, and bows. But as of Tuesday, Jan. 28, such signatures were still on full display via Chanel’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 show. This wasn’t just true for the carefully crafted garments on the runway, but the way the A-list attendees like Kylie Jenner, Pamela Anderson, and BLACKPINK’s Jennie were decked out as well. But probably the best example of Chanel’s quintessential design elements came from none other than Dua Lipa and her larger-than-life hair bow.

Although bows have been a Chanel signature for decades, they crossed over in a big way with the balletcore movement a few years back. Since then, stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Zoë Kravitz, and Hailey Bieber have all showed their support with different sizes and shapes added to their hairstyles. The trend peaked in 2023, but it seems to be making a major comeback already this year based on a few recent sightings, including Julia Fox’s supersized version at the Presence premiere, Elle Fanning’s delicate lavender ribbon in a half-up style at the National Board of Review Gala, and now the Radical Optimism singer’s trés Parisian look at Haute Couture Week.

While the head-to-toe look — which also included an LBD, dramatic cape, quilted bag, and diamond earring stack — was a departure for the London-based singer, it was totally apropos for the occasion. Lipa flew in her go-to hairstylist Peter Lux to help her get glam, and he made the pumped-up velvet ribbon not only the star of her half-up hairstyle, but the most notable part of her entire ensemble. Katie Jane Hughes completed the beauty look with the terracotta-toned monochromatic makeup she’s been sporting lately for a naturally sun-kissed effect.

The lesson here? If you previously put away your balletcore hair bow sometime last year, it might be time to dust it off. Or if you’re following Lipa’s lead, swap it out for an even bigger version.