Summer is in high gear and that warm weather energy directly affects your beauty choices. For instance, when it comes to hair, shorter more playful cuts like the bixie cut are taking over, and as for skin care, bring on the self tanner and lightweight moisturizers. As for nails, expect to see an array of minimal yet flashy nail art hot on the scene. As of late nail art has been anything but boring — with everything from reverse French manicures to subtle 3D designs. These trends are the perfect means to spice up your summer beauty look, no matter how minimalist or maximalist you want to go.

Chrome colors have made their way back to the forefront, this time with a few embellishments like raised swirly accents. Minimal nail art is still having its day in the sun with an emphasis on bold, rainbow-like colors. Speaking of bright palettes — anything sunset-inspired (think oranges, yellows, and pinks) are a go. Fully colored nail beds with marbled or ombré treatments are heavily in rotation, too. It’s safe to say that there really are no limits when it comes to your fingertip art – just find whatever suits your personal style this summer.

If you’re in the mood to switch it up this season team, TZR has shared their picks for the top 10 most noteworthy manicures of the week. Trust us, you’ll want to bookmark these designs for your next appointment.

Silver & Gold 3D Chrome Nails

“This unique set from California-based nail artist Destiny Medina is impossible not to stare at. It’s trippy, futuristic, and elegant all in one go — from the swirly raised silver chrome design to the iridescent gold accent and clear base. I’d honestly make a trip to the West Coast just to get this manicure.” — Annie Blay, associate beauty news editor, TZR

Rainbow Half Moon Nails

“This baby rainbow manicure stopped me mid-scroll. It’s so delicate, minimalist, yet eye-catching — perfect for Pride month and beyond.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director, BDG

Groovy Yellow & Orange Nails

“As a born-and-raised LA girl, this mani hits my heart in a special way. I’m a big fan of Sigourney’s (who I actually went to college with!) and love how much fun she has with nail art. Her fearless use of color and shapes knows no bounds! This mani screams Santa Monica beach day!” — Angela Melero, executive editor, TZR

Colorful Reverse French Manicure

“I’m still completely obsessed with half moon nails for summer, and Corrinna has perfected the look with this pastel rainbow mani. The perfectly oval nude nails are also divine for nailing that “clean girl” aesthetic of the season. Running to my salon right now for an appointment.” — Hannah Baxter, deputy beauty editor, TZR

Black Marble Nails

“I tend to go with the usual monochromatic tones when it comes to choosing polish for my toes but I’m really into this teal and black marble effect. The subtle black swirls are done with just a light touch so regardless of the sandals I have on that day, I can be sure that it’ll pair well.” — Kathy Lee, editor-in-chief, TZR

Midnight Blues

“I’m really drawn to how moody this manicure is. The marble ombré-inspired mani is giving major Zenon/Y2K vibes and is a cool alternative to warm-weather brights.” — Natasha Marsh, beauty features writer, TZR

Black & White Mismatch

“I love that this take on a French manicure is simple but still incorporates trendy elements like the pearl adornments and swirl designs.” — Catherine Santino, beauty news writer, TZR

Bright Tips & Swirls

“The colors in this mani are just so perfect for summer. I clearly have a thing for French manicures with swirl designs, and I won’t apologize for that.” — CS

Starburst Nails

“Incorporating a Baskin Robbin’s worth of creamy, summery sorbet tones, these starburst nails feature simple nail art and dreamy shades to form everything I want in a June manicure. The tiny, slightly metallic stars add just enough twinkle.” — Amanda Ross, beauty news writer

Minimalist Rhinestone Nails

“While I talk a big nail art game, when I’m actually sitting in the salon, I almost always panic and opt for a super simple neutral. When I came across this manicure, made with OPI cult-classic shades, I was struck by just how powerful these extremely minimalist rhinestone nails really are — even just using a pink-toned nude and a single, itty-bitty jewel.” — AR