When it comes to finding the perfect holiday nail look, celebrities are always a reliable source of inspiration. That goes for minimalist designs like Selena Gomez’s unique teal talons and maximalist ones à la Lily Allen’s squiggly Christmas tips. But the latest design TZR editors are obsessing over is a unique mix of minimalist and statement-making, brought to life by her go-to nail artist, Tom Bachik. Enter Jennifer Lopez’s glitter manicure, a nail look that’s bound to make it to your Instagram “Saved” folder.

While Lopez technically debuted the nail design at the Los Angeles premiere of The Tender Bar, fans were unable to get a close-up look at it on the red carpet due to its mostly neutral hue. (FYI, the triple threat attended the event in support of boyfriend Ben Affleck, who stars in the film.) She donned a Cinderella-inspired Elie Saab gown for the occasion, which perfectly complemented the sparkly manicure.

Bachik ~finally~ shared an up-close shot of his client’s oval-shaped nails to his Instagram feed just yesterday. In the accompanying caption, he called the design a “soft glitter ombrè vibe,” and noted that he used Bio Seaweed Gel nail polish in the shade “92 Fantasy” to perfect the star’s manicure. While there’s no doubt that this look would turn heads at holiday parties and on New Year’s Eve, there’s a strong case to be made for wearing it all winter long.

Her latest design bares a resemblance to the sheer, neutral, and subtly sparkly manicure she wore on NBC’s The Voice. Rather than creating an ombré effect, Bachik evenly distributed Bio Seaweed Gel polish in the shade C7 Ice, which the brand calls a “multi-chromatic grey-silver shimmer.”

J. Lo has embraced her love of glitter nails in maximalist nail designs, too. Last month, Bachik shared a photo of her bold blue nails containing swirls of glitter. “Make it electric ⚡️ 💙 blue,” the nail pro wrote in the caption. Fans flocked to the comments section to wax poetic about the design, which looked so detailed, it’s hard to believe they were done by hand.

So which nail look will you debut for your upcoming gatherings? The good thing is that no matter which design you decide to emulate (whether on your own or at the nail salon), you have Lopez’s seal of approval.