This Pedicure Nail Design Was All The Rage In 2003 — And It Is *Officially* Back

I’ve always been a big fan of pedicure nail art. In my not-so-humble opinion it is one of the most woefully overlooked sectors of the beauty and nail industry. Once a staple of the ‘90s and early ‘00s, the look communicated equal parts whimsy and style, taking the most basic, run-of-the-mill salon pedicure to a seriously chic, new level. That’s why I’m campaigning to have pedicure nail designs be a vital part of the summer 2022 beauty conversation — because honestly, who wants to match the next person walking down the street in their jelly sandals (wait... is it actually 2003 again)?

Sure there’s the always classic French tip pedicure, and if that’s your vibe, go forth and represent. But if you want a little more spice to your pedicure for the summer, there are plenty of playful options and bold polishes to contend with (seriously, there are so many gorgeous color trends to choose from this year). Whether you’re all about gradients, graphics, or a touch of sparkle on your toes, there’s a pedicure nail design that is sure to complement your own unique personal style.

Ahead, five of my favorite seasonal designs to bring with you to your next salon appointment. Get ready to be the envy of everyone at your next summer backyard party.

Neon & Gems

Reverse French nails are still trending for summer 2022, but this bedazzled version looks especially striking for a pedicure. Add in a bold neon green and you have a look that accentuates any and all of your favorite sandals until fall.

Pastel Gradient

With so many gorgeous pastel nail polishes to choose from, why limit your summer pedicure to just one shade? A gradient rainbow effect is a no-fuss way to spice up your pedi all season-long.

Summer Clouds

Blue nail polish is still one of the year’s most popular polish shades, and this baby blue rendition looks unbelievably chic for toenails. If you don’t feel like you have the dexterity to hand paint clouds, nail stickers are also a great option.

Tropical French

Matchy matchy never looked better than it does with a watermelon-hued polish on your colorful French tips. All you need to accent your vibrant polish is a neutral base and glossy top coat.

Bubblegum Pals

A dotting tool and a liner brush is all you need to create these adorable graphic toe designs. The Barbie-core aesthetic of the early 2000s is in full swing this summer and honestly, it doesn’t get any cuter than this look.