(Nails)

I Only Care About One Nail Color In 2022 & It’s Endlessly Cool

Green nails reign supreme.

By Hannah Baxter
@thehandgedit
sage green and brown nails
Whether you’re a new club green mani fan or just got your first bottle of polish, the shade is no doubt a huge trend for 2022. From sage green nails to bright Kelly and emerald, here are nine must-have green shades to upgrade your manicures this year.@imarninails
We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.@lolo.nailedit

Tap