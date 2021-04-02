It’s not uncommon for neutral tones to make way for poppy hues once temperatures pick up, especially when they’re inherently feminine, easy-to-style shades such as hot pink and bright orange. This year, emerald green is the spring 2021 color trend making an appearance everywhere from Fashion Week to your Instagram feed and breaking up the beiges, blacks, and whites of any given fashionista’s closet. Pantone may have named a pale yellow as one of its major colors of 2021, but from the looks of it, it's not without competition.

On the Spring/Summer 2021 runways, designers went all in with the color (at Bottega Veneta, two of its first three looks were total monochromatic green ensembles), or used the shade to get crafty with pops of color and accessories (here’s looking at the six handbag styles debuted in the hue at Louis Vuitton). The color seemed to signal that fashion was in for a bright future. “The special color for me has always been green,” Sara Battaglia, Creative Director of her namesake brand tells TZR. The brand’s Spring/Summer 2021 lookbook opened with a bold, print-on-print outfit, complete with thigh-high boots and an oversized hat. “I really believe wearing color [makes you feel] stronger, more feminine, more positive [about] the future, happier, and cool. I’ve always thought this, and today, more than ever.”

Sara Battaglia

While the runways usually exemplify a “go big or go home” energy, a stark green is, in reality, a shade you may prefer to go a bit light-handed on, and many designers won’t hesitate to agree with you. “I find that the green color is not so easy to wear in total look,” Cecilia Bönström, Creative Director of Zadig & Voltaire tells TZR. “I suggest a mix and match with black or beige pieces.” Bönström adds that if going for the look head to toe, a long dress of a soft material such as silk may be an apt place to start — but more power to those not afraid to turn a head or two in full out monochrome separates!

What’s most fun about experimenting with a color in your wardrobe is the ability to plug a shade into any occasion — whether it’s lounging about in a vibrant green silk set, or heading to brunch in a bright denim jacket. Here are seven ways you can wear the color this spring ahead, and with any option you’re in for an immediate mood boost.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZRs editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Emerald Green Trend: Let Your Handbag Do The Talking

Handbags speak louder than any other accessory when they’re in this amped-up green shade. If you’re looking for a “safe” way to try your hand at the color trend of the moment, grab the nearest green handbag to pair with more muted tones such as black or white.

Emerald Green Trend: Go Ahead Get Matchy

Monochrome pairing often takes minimal styling effort as matching similar tones together makes the task so easy. Have fun with it and mix other tones of green in with your emerald, or stick to hue-on-hue for a polished, coordinated look.

Emerald Green Trend: Remember, The Little Things Count

With jewelry, you can add subtle or standout pops of color in all the right places. Now’s the perfect time to try out your favorite jewelry trend while you’re at it — think oversized chain links in green, or the quirky, chunky rings donned by every celeb from Bella Hadid to Dua Lipa.

Emerald Green Trend: Add A Print... Or Two

If you’re up for the challenge of taking this loud hue a step further, consider adding in a print that will elevate your outfit beyond the ordinary: Checkered, stripped, zebra print — your options are truly abundant here.

How To Wear Shamrock Green: Kick It Up With Statement Shoes

Similar to handbags, shoes are another relatively easy way to introduce color to your outfit without overpowering it. You may consider jeans, a white ribbed top, and bold green shoes. If you’re feeling experimental, go for a fully color-blocked ‘fit.

Emerald Green Trend: Layer Like An Expert

Nothing adds more oomph to an ensemble than an unexpected layered element. It’s fun because it looks hard to pull off, but it’s totally not. Pro tip: Oversized collars under tank dresses almost always work. In this case, you can lead with a green dress front and center, or save it for the collared shirt for a toned-down pop.

Emerald Green Trend: Impress With A Dress

Is it a spring color trend without a sundress variation? This color works particularly well with ruffled and billowy silhouettes, be it a maxi, midi, or above-the-knee dress. Don’t be afraid to add in a few details here too such as cutouts, embroidery, or a good ol’ floral