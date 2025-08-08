The end of summer, the back-to-school season, shorter days, and cooler weather — whatever the reason, fall is often associated with new beginnings. The shift in season often sparks the desire for reinvention, like a new haircut to match the fresh start. Whether you're ready for a bold change or just a subtle trim, fall 2025’s haircut trends might be exactly what you need to step into the new season.

This year, hairstylists are predicting shorter lengths will have a moment. The bob, which so many of your favorite celebrities have been sporting, will still remain popular — which makes sense, especially considering just how versatile the style is. Face-framing and feathered layers are also on track to trend. Not only are they an easy way to elevate any style, but they also enhance texture and movement while giving your hair dimension and shape. Expect to see shaggy bangs everywhere as the weather starts to cool, too. cool. Plus, the iconic V-cut, which was popular in the early 2000s, is making a comeback, proving that what’s old is new again.

Ahead, TZR has pulled together the top fall haircut trends to consider for your next salon visit — there’s truly a look for everyone.

Blunt Bob

The blunt bob isn’t going anywhere. “This collarbone-grazing cut is all about clean lines and sharp edges, serving sleek, modern sophistication that flatters every face shape,” says Davontae Washington, BaBylissPRO celebrity stylist. “It’s the ultimate power look — minimalist yet bold.” Washington recommends using a heat protectant and the BaBylissPRO Style/Switch Smoothing Attachment to “achieve that ultra-glossy, tucked under finish.”

The V-Cut

A V-shaped haircut features layers that taper into a point at the back, forming a distinct “V” shape. The front layers are face-framing, adding body and texture to the hair. “The heavy layering adds drama, movement, and volume, which is perfect for those who want bold shape and flow,” explains Flower Avila, hairstylist and Oli G Educator. When styling this cut, Avila suggests starting off with Oli G’s Chemical Addiction Peptide Bonding Spray before blow-drying to “protect and strengthen” hair.

Long Blunt Cut with Face-Framing Layers

This cut is the best of both worlds — it pairs the sleek, straight-across ends of a blunt cut with soft layers around the face to add shape and movement. The blunt ends give the hair a “polished” look, explains Avila, while the subtle layers deliver an effortless vibe, keeping the style from feeling too heavy. “Use Oli G Renew Porosity Balancing Oil to smooth flyaways, tame frizz, and boost shine for that glassy, straight finish this look calls for,” adds Avila.

Shaggy Curtain

Both the shag haircut and curtain bangs were popular in the ‘70s, but the modern-day iteration of these trends is a lot softer, thanks to subtle layers and relaxed styling. “The modern shag with curtain bangs brings texture, personality, and a laid-back vibe. It’s perfect for those who want a lived-in look with minimal effort,” says Washington. He recommends spritzing on a salt spray to enhance natural texture and using a curling wand to style. “Let the layers fall naturally for that tousled finish.”

Feathered Layers

Feathered layers involve cutting the hair to create soft, feathery ends and light, wispy layers that blend seamlessly into one another. It adds movement, dimension, and lots of volume. “It’s bouncy, soft, and full of old-money drama without saying a word,” says Washington. “Feathered layers paired with a blowout channels vintage glamour with a fresh, modern twist.” He suggests working a volumizing mousse into the roots when styling to help create “bounce and body.”

As you can probably guess, this season is all about maximum volume, effortless texture, and low-maintenance styling. So why not take the leap? Fall is the perfect time to switch things up.