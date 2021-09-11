In a world where mask mandates have made playful makeup somewhat superfluous, the focus for the last several months has shifted to nail art and hair accessories to showcase personal style. And that was exactly the energy for the look at Alice + Olivia’s S/S ‘22 show, where embellished manicures matched the glamorous and over-the-top hair accessories.

“We are going full out with hair accessories,” Justine Marjan, TRESemmé Global Stylist tells TZR about the inspiration amid the backstage mania. “We wanted it to be eye catching, and since the collection is really colorful and fun we worked to compliment that. All the girls have one of five looks, depending on what outfit they have. Some girls are wearing monochrome outfits so they’ll have monochrome clips (in the same color) placed in their hair to match it. Some are more bohemian so we are doing long braids and then decking it out with ribbons and black and white accessories. Some are doing messy buns with crystals and pearl clips.”

To achieve the base look — regardless of braids, bun, or curls — Marjan started by parting the hair down the center and spraying it with TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Heat Protect Spray from root to ends. For added texture, the team sprayed on TRESemmé Dry Texture Spray. Next, models were either styled with braids, a messy bun, or big curls. “The girls that have curly hair we diffused them with the Flawless Curls Collection,” Marjan shared.

Alice + Olivia S/S 2022 by Natasha Marsh

The colorful clips, pearls, and bejeweled pieces in the hair alone could have stole the show but the coordination with the nails really sealed the deal. “All the nails were inspired by the different looks and hair to create harmony,” key nail artist Alicia Torello tells TZR about the various OPI products used. Six different polishes were used throughout the show ranging from bubblegum pink to electric blue: OPI Nail Lacquer in “Art Walk in Suzi's Shoes,” “Rated Pea-G,” “PCH Love Song,” “Tile Art to Warm Your Heart,” Nature Strong Natural Original Nail Lacquer in “Make My Daisy” or “Emflowered.”

Alice + Olivia S/S 2022 by Natasha Marsh

Alice + Olivia S/S '22 by Natasha Marsh

A few of the looks also had added embellishments for an artful blinged out nail. “For the black and white looks we placed pearl embellishments on the thumb nails that are meant to dangle,” says Torello. “There are black and white versions as well — where some will have pearls and others we incorporated rhinestones. Tonal colors, like red and white, were used on the girls who had more monochrome outfits.”

Alice + Olivia S/S 2022 by Natasha Marsh

The overarching themes for the beauty looks at Alice + Olivia included monochromatic, punk rock princess, and bohemian, all equally glamorous and some of the most exciting beauty moments at New York Fashion Week so far. So if you’re looking for a new trend to try for fall, allow this maximalist nail and hair accessory moment to give you all the inspiration you need.