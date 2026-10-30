ICYMI, we’re in the midst of a real Y2K resurgence. Pop stars are resurrecting chunky highlights, supermodels are bringing back low-rise jeans, and even capris are cool again. The latest addition to the list? Smoky eye makeup. That’s right: The hazy-lidded look favored by everyone from The Pussycat Dolls to Victoria’s Secret Angels is back on red carpets and social feeds. But, as is pretty much always the case with these comebacks, this isn’t exactly the smoky eye of yore.

“I think the biggest difference is that today’s smoky eye feels much more effortless and lived-in. In the early 2000s, it was all about that really dark, dramatic, heavily layered eye, whereas now, we’re seeing a softer, more undone approach,” says Charlie Riddle, professional makeup artist and global head of artistry for Stila Cosmetics. “It’s less about perfection and more about creating that cool, slightly sultry, slept-in effect.”

And we’ve expanded past the tried-and-true colors, too. “Beyond the traditional blacks, grays, and chocolate browns, we’re seeing deep blues, rich burgundies, and unexpected shades that bring a whole new dimension to the eyes,” says Claudia Betancur, a professional makeup artist with the L'Oréal Paris League of Experts. In these diverse hues, the look can feel “a little more modern and ultimately much more wearable,” notes Riddle.

Unsurprisingly, the makeup smoky eyes are worn with has also changed a lot. “I think this time, we care a little more about our skin care and skin makeup,” says celebrity makeup artist and Urban Decay’s global makeup artist in residence Alexandra French. One of the vibes she’s seeing for 2026, for example, is “pairing clean girl skin with messy, live-in, party-girl makeup — the best of both worlds!”

Read on to learn more about the smoky-eye comeback, including pro tips and tricks for getting the look.

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How To Wear A Smoky Eye In 2026

The pros recommend letting your smoky eye take center stage by keeping the rest of the look “fresh, natural, and never overly made up,” as Betancur puts it. “When the eyes are the statement, everything else should feel effortless and understated,” she says. “I truly believe in choosing one feature to highlight rather than having the eyes, lips, and cheeks all competing for attention.” Riddle concurs: “For me, it’s all about balance.”

Opt for a skin tint or light-coverage foundation that isn’t matte or flat. “I love pairing a smoky eye with really beautiful, fresh-looking skin,” says Riddle. “There’s something so effortlessly sexy about an eye that feels a little undone against skin that looks healthy, radiant, and natural.” (If you like a little more coverage, French recommends seeking out products that will give you “lumi-matte skin — still coverage, but looks and feels like skin.”) Betancur suggests adding “just a delicate touch of blush to bring a little freshness to the face,” along with a nude lip, and both she and Riddle recommend keeping your brows soft and effortless.

Tips & Tools For Getting The Look

When it comes to creating the smoky eye itself, there’s only one real rule: “Forget about making everything too perfect,” as Riddle says. “A modern smoky eye should feel soft, diffused, and a little lived-in.”

He prefers to start with eyeliner, not shadow — “it gives you that beautiful depth and definition without having to layer on too much product,” he says — applying “Stila’s Stay All Day Smudge & Set Waterproof Gel Eye Liner along the lash line and then blending it out with a small, fluffy brush before it sets. You can build the intensity gradually, keeping the deepest color closest to the lashes and softly diffusing it upward.” Take that same brush and sweep it across your lower lash line “to tie everything together,” then wrap up the look with a generous amount of mascara.

If you’d rather take the eyeshadow route, Bentancur suggests starting with “a neutral eyeshadow that blends seamlessly into the skin tone. This creates the perfect base and makes blending darker shades so much easier.” (She suggests the L’Oréal Paris Eyeshadow Sticks.) Then, go in with eyeliner “with a heavier hand, working it into the upper and lower waterlines and allowing it to smudge slightly between the lashes.” Soften and blend, then set everything with powder. “The result is a beautifully diffused smoky eye that feels effortless and cool,” she says.

And for a more maximalist approach, try French’s technique: After smudging out your liner or shadow, add a sharp wing and use an eyeliner pencil to lightline both the upper and lower lashlines. “Then, I like to go in with a wet-looking shimmer on top of that, applying it with my finger,” she says. “Top it off with [Urban Decay’s] Tube Job Mascara, and you’re good to go!”