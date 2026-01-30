Perhaps you’ve noticed, but the girls (gender neutral) are no longer glowing. They still look radiant, of course, but face makeup has taken a softer turn. The mega glow that dominated social feeds and red carpets in the first half of the 2020s has made way for a more natural, but no less flawless, take on base makeup. Call it “airbrushed skin.”

What exactly is “airbrushed skin”? As the name implies, this is a base with minimal texture and maximum smoothness. The pores are blurred, imperfections are diffused, and the overall vibe is radiant, subtle, and not overly glowy or too matte.

Think of it as “your skin but better” to the nth degree. “I would describe ‘airbrushed skin’ as the skin’s highest self. It’s smooth and even-toned. It's luminous and soft,” says Desireé Delia, a pro makeup artist and lead facialist with The Skin Lab by Augustinus Bader. “People love the ‘airbrushed skin’ look because it feels like a refreshed version of your skin, polished and idealized.”

Tayaba Jafri, professional makeup artist and global beauty director for Laura Mercier, sees the trend as a “post- ‘glass skin’ era” return to a complexion that’s smooth and natural. This is skin that “still looks like skin — that is key — but smoother, softer, and more even, with no visible heaviness,” she explains. “It’s satiny, not flat or overly matte, and everything feels seamless.”

If this sounds like you (or you want it to), keep on reading. TZR asked Jafri, Delia, and makeup pros Rea Ann Silva and Charlie Riddle for their best tips and tricks for achieving the ultimate “airbrushed” base.

How To Get The Look

Skin care Is Essential

As you might have guessed, skin care is essential for achieving this particular look. “Makeup can blur a lot, but it can’t fake smooth, hydrated skin if the base isn’t right,” says Delia. “Remember, the goal is plump, even, well-hydrated skin. Minimal texture is needed so the makeup glides on, instead of just sitting on the skin.”

Start with a gentle cleanser. Riddle, global beauty director and head of artistry for Stila Cosmetics, says micellar water works well here: “I love the Sofie Pavitt Micellar Cleansing Pads.” Along with ensuring your skin is clean, Riddle, Jafri, and Delia all noted the importance of exfoliation. Delia says to do so regularly and lightly. “And by regular, I don’t mean every day, but weekly,” she explains. “This matters because exfoliation smooths microtexture, so foundation doesn’t cling to dry patches or pores.”

Next up, your hydration products. “Plump skin reflects light and naturally blurs fine lines,” says Delia. As such, “we want hydration-focused toners, serums, and moisturizers.” Riddle likes the cult classic Bobbi Brown Face Base, which is filled with hydrating and moisturizing ingredients like vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, squalane, and shea butter.

Lastly, no skin care routine is complete without SPF; opt for a formula that you know plays well with makeup. “Many SPFs today are packed with nourishing skin care ingredients that can help smooth and blur the skin, acting as the perfect primer,” Delia notes.

Primer Is A Must

Speaking of primer: While this step might be a “nice to have” with some makeup looks, for “airbrushed skin,” it’s a must. “Imagine cement between bricks — primer fills in the ridges on the skin,” explains Jafri. “This allows makeup to look natural.”

Riddle gravitates toward color-correcting options, like the Stila One-Step Correcting Primer. “This allows me to use less coverage when applying the base so the skin can shine through,” he shares.

Picking The Right Base

With base products, “lightweight, buildable formulas work best,” says Silva, founder and CEO of Beautyblender. “I prefer liquid foundations as a start — skin tints, serum foundations, or natural-finish foundation that can be layered give you control and keep the skin looking fresh and real, instead of flat.”

Riddle and Delia both cite Armani’s Luminous Silk as a go-to foundation for achieving an airbrushed finish; Chantecaille Future Skin (Riddle) and Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Foundation (Delia) are also top picks. Whatever you choose, the keywords here are “natural,” “buildable,” and “skin-like.”

It’s All In The Technique

Whether you opt for a sponge or brush (both viable options, according to the pros), the key is to buff and build.

If a sponge is your tool of choice, “Using a damp Beautyblender, gently bounce your foundation into the skin in thin layers,” says Silva. “The sponge presses product in evenly, blurs edges, and builds coverage only where you need it.” Going in with a light hand is crucial: “Start light and build gradually; that’s how you get that airbrushed effect without weight.”

For those who prefer using brushes, “Having the right brush is key,” says Riddle. (He’s a fan of the Makeup By Mario F4 Dual-Ended Foundation and Face Brush.) “I love to take the foundation on the back of a palette on my hand and really buff it into the brush, wiping away any excess moisture,” he says. “I really make sure to stamp and buff it into the skin,” in very light layers, “building only where you need more coverage.”

If you want to try both, consider Delia’s technique: “Alternating from a damp sponge to bounce the foundation onto the skin and a buffing brush in small circular motions to melt product into the skin.”

Conceal — Conservatively

While you don’t have to eschew concealer altogether, you’ll want to take a more conservative approach to your application. “Overdoing the concealer will take you away from the look you’re trying to achieve,” says Delia. “Conceal where needed.”

Jafri co-signs and recommends using the lowest coverage concealer you’re comfortable with; she applies it with the Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Brush (“People are always shocked at how small it is,” she notes). “Sheer the concealer on the brush and wipe away excess, apply only where needed, and then — this is also important — use your finger to press and melt it into the skin,” she instructs. “These two steps should make you feel like you have no makeup on; just better skin in tone and texture.”

Set With Powder

After you’ve applied your blush, bronzer, or any other face makeup, it’s time to set. To keep all that “airbrushed” energy alive, set it powder — but again, conservatively and strategically. “Focus coverage where you need it and keep the rest sheer,” advises Silva. “You can lightly bounce your Beautyblender over set areas to blur pores and fine lines even more.”

Jafri recommends Laura Mercier’s Translucent Loose Setting Powder — “it immediately transforms your perfect skin texture to a soft-focus, blurred, and smooth finish that lasts all day” — or the Translucent Loose Ultra Blur for those with drier skin types.