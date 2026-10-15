When someone’s selfie makes you scroll back, you want to know the beauty products responsible for the double take. Inquiring minds get answers with TZR’s The High/Low series, where we ask our favorite tastemakers to reveal both the splurge-worthy and wildly affordable staples in their routines.

If you’re a top model like Kelsey Merritt, you approach your beauty routine with the same ease as your off-duty style.

“My everyday beauty look is pretty simple. I love when skin still looks like skin, so I’d rather focus on skin care and then use a little concealer where I need it, brush up my brows, add mascara and lip balm, and that’s usually it,” Merritt tells The Zoe Report. “With my hair, I’m also pretty low-maintenance; I’ll let it air-dry and put a little oil on the ends. I’m in full hair and makeup so often for work, so on my days off I like to keep it minimal.”

Based on her beauty MO, it shouldn’t be surprising that Merritt references ‘90s supermodels when she needs inspiration for her own looks. “I’ve always loved the ’90s supermodels and that effortless kind of beauty,” she says. “There’s something so timeless about glowing skin and makeup that enhances your features without feeling like too much. I’m always drawn to beauty that feels natural and effortless.”

Her radiant skin is exactly why Fresh tapped Merritt to help celebrate the launch of its Soy Cleansing Jelly Balm in LA last month. Ahead, the model shares the luxury and splurge beauty products responsible for her glow, and more.

Kelsey’s Favorites Over $25

Kelsey’s Favorites Under $25