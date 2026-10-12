I’m about to make a bold prediction: Chappell Roan is gearing up for a new era, one that will involve dramatically different hair. While the Midwest Princess hasn’t dropped any concrete hints (okay, or even soft hints) that she’s ready for a significant switch-up from her Medieval-inspired aesthetic, I present two pieces of evidence: First, the Fifth Element-inspired bob she wore during her performance at Daisy Chain Fields in August. Second, her most recent look — a sleek, straight style with choppy baby bangs that could have come right off the red carpet at the 1999 VMAs.

The event in question was The Abbey Hosts National PrEP Day, held Oct. 10 at The Abbey in Los Angeles. Clad in a red latex Christian Cowan mini tube dress with nude stripes, Roan channelled her inner Y2K pop star — but with her signature, high-camp spin. For hair, she swapped her famous fluffy curls for a bone-straight style that could have come right out of the Golden Era of Flat Ironing (aka the late ‘90s to early ‘00s). The bright crimson ‘do, styled by Virginie Pineda, featured baby bangs and chunky blonde highlights that were very Dirrty-era Xtina.

Never afraid to mix and remix her references, for makeup, Roan looked a bit further to the past. Artist Dee gave the star bright, pastel watercolor eye makeup, with heavy lashes and a snatched wing, complemented by draped blush. The look evoked Way Bandy’s 1980s editorial makeup.

(+) Amy Sussman/Getty Images (+) Chad Salvador/Variety/Getty Images INFO 1/2

While there was an undeniable Y2K, cyberfuturistic vibe to the entire ensemble, the internet picked up on another reference: Lola, the fish voiced by Angelina Jolie in the 2004 animated feature Shark Tale. And honestly... I don’t not see it.