They might be antonyms, but somehow, “soft” and “loud” are both among the most apt descriptors of 2026 makeup trends. Consider it a year of extremes.

On one end, there are the “soft” finishes. After years of glowy, mega-dewy skin and high-shine glossy lips, makeup is going matte — but by no means with the flatness associated with the late 2010s. Diffused lips, a staple of K-Beauty, have gone global, while radiant and luminous foundations are making way for formulas and techniques that provide a more natural finish.

On the other end, color cosmetics are set to get loud. “I think we’ll see icons in pop culture wearing more makeup and being more dramatic with their looks, which will trickle down to red carpet makeup trends,” says Donni Davy, the artist behind the makeup of Euphoria. (Which will undoubtedly influence makeup trends when it returns for season three this April.) “I’m hoping this will lead to people in general starting to have a little more fun with their makeup and trying things like frosty, smoky eyes, shimmer, tight-lined eyes, bold lip colors, and even fake beauty marks.”

Celebrity makeup artist and Stila Head of Artistry Charlie Riddle concurs, stating that this will be the year of “bold, unapologetic expression. Maximalism is back — bright eyes, layered textures, glossy lips, glitter, and unexpected color combinations. It’s makeup as art and self-expression, not just enhancement.” Like Davy, he sees it as a direct response to the more staid approach to makeup that characterized the first half of the decade. “At this time, the trend feels rebellious, and it’s exciting,” he says. “It’s a chance to really have fun and make a statement.”

I asked four makeup artists — Davy, Riddle, Hannah Jaclyn, and Nikki DeRoest— to break down the makeup trends set to define 2026. Keep reading for everything they shared.

Blurred Lips

This year, the lips will be “softer and more effortless,” says Riddle. “Think diffused color with blurred edges, [as though] your lipstick has naturally worn in.”

The appeal of this trend lies in its organic appearance. “It feels modern because it’s imperfect,” Riddle continues. “There’s less precision and more focus on texture and hydration.” Makeup artist and Jouer brand ambassador Hannah Jaclyn co-signs, adding: “Your lips should feel comfy and look blurred, not too flat or powdery.”

While you can always diffuse with your fingers, Riddle suggests using a damp Micro.mini Beautylender. “This keeps your fingers clean, unstained, and is also hygienic,” he says. Plus, it “makes it easy to fade the color and keep the edges soft.” No micro-mini? Jaclyn says you can also blot your lips on a piece of tissue to create a natural stain.

Airbrushed Skin

According to Riddle and celebrity makeup artist and Ciele Cosmetics founder Nikki DeRoest, that soft-focus finish will also apply to the skin. Consider it the “faux filter” effect. “2026 skin is breathable, natural, and alive,” says DeRoest. “I'd say this is the new 'no makeup' makeup look, but refined. It’s not about full coverage, it’s about letting your skin move, glow, and show through. This is skin that doesn't just photograph well but holds up for everyday life.”

Nailing this trend is all in the technique. “How you apply your base matters just as much as the formula,” says Riddle. “That’s what creates that seamless, skin-like effect.” That includes making sure you’ve laid the proper groundwork — de Roest emphasizes starting with hydration — and making sure to “buff instead of dragging, because that’s what keeps everything seamless.”

After selecting your foundation (DeRoest suggests Ciele’s Tint & Protect SPF 50+), Riddle recommends using a damp Beautyblender or makeup sponge to bounce it “into the skin, rather than swiping. The more you bounce, the more coverage you build without ever adding weight. That’s how you get that airbrushed, seamless finish that still looks like skin.”

Heavy On The Eyes

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, stars including Odessa A’Zion and Miley Cyrus opted for edgy, tight-lined eyes. While they are two of the more adventurous celebs, wearing the look on such a high-glam carpet does indicate a mainstream return to kohl-rimmed lower lash lines. And Davy is all for it: “It’s a push-up bra for your eyes, and it’s so easy to do,” she says. “Fill in your waterline — top and bottom — with a deep shade of pencil eyeliner, in a waterproof formula.”

And have fun with it: “I love experimenting with shades that enhance my green eyes, like purple or reddish brown. If you have brown eyes, try navy blue or purple. If you have blue eyes, try warm brown or grey,” she suggests.

Smoky lids — the peanut butter to tightlining’s jelly — are also making a comeback. Davy recommends using eyeshadow sticks, like her Half Magic SparkleStik Eye Crayon in the shade Noir or Never. “It will take seconds, you’ll have zero fallout, and you don’t even need a brush; just a finger.” After you’re all smudged out, go in with your tightliner. “This will give you the polished finish, so you look fierce and not like a raccoon,” she says.

Glitter (For Grown-Ups)

Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another trend that’s already started popping up on red carpets? The resurgence of glitter. But if you think that glitter is strictly for parties or teens, think again: “Glitter can be so moody and evocative — not always just a rainbow confetti mood or something to be worn at a music festival,” says Davy. “Using makeup as a conduit for expressing emotions is cathartic, and I think people need and want to feel things right now. Social media is so numbing. Clean girl aesthetic is so lifeless. Tapping into color and sparkle through makeup will make you feel alive!”

For a more mature approach to glitter, try Half Magic’s Glitterpuck Pressed Fairy Dust, which Davy developed as a “grown-up” approach to sparkles. “It’s chic, luxurious, and I promise — you won’t feel silly when you wear it.” You can apply it all over the face and body, including as an eyeshadow topper. (And, per Davy, you’ll see it all over the all-grown-up Euphoria cast come season three).

Cool Tones

The ongoing popularity of Y2K and ‘90s beauty has led to an inevitable resurgence of the colors used to create those looks. While cool tones might be most closely associated with frosted makeup, you don’t have to go full-on Jive Records pop princess: You can “use cool tones like taupe, gray, and ash on the eyes and lips for a fresh, modern, and sophisticated look,” too, or chilled pink or mauve blush “for [a] pop of color that creates a seamless blend,” says Jaclyn. “The key is to complement your skin's natural hints of blue or pink with similar cool shades for a harmonious, enhanced appearance.” Her recommendations? Jouer’s Crème Eyeshadow Crayon Sticks — specifically the shades Cashmere, Serene, and Organza — and the brand’s Blush Bouquet Dual Palette in Coquette.

Blush As Contour

Another ‘80s-inspired technique, DeRoest anticipates a return to using blush for contouring. But this time, the approach will be a little more subtle. “This is contour without the harsh lines. Instead of using a traditional contour shade, you’re sculpting the face with blush,” she says. Swapping out your bronzer or concealer for a wash of color “brings warmth, shape, and life all at once,” says DeRoest. “It looks more natural and photographs beautifully. Blush as contour creates dimension while still keeping the skin fresh and healthy.”

To get the look, simply apply a blush — try Ciele’s Flush & Protect SPF 45+ “for a soft-focus powder finish” — to the areas where you would typically contour: “under the cheekbones, slightly into the temples, [and] even softly across the forehead,” instructs DeRoest. “The key is blending upward and outward so it lifts.”