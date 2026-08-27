If winter’s beauty tagline is “new year, new me,” and spring’s themes tend to revolve around “lightening up,” one could argue that autumn is the season of “settling in.” After eight-plus months of experimentation, you have a better idea of what’s worth integrating into your look — be they hot haircuts, mani fads, or makeup trends — and what isn’t.

“There’s something about autumn that naturally lends itself to going back to basics,” says Lisa Eldridge, professional makeup artist and founder and CEO of Lisa Eldridge Beauty. “After the spontaneity of summer, September always feels like a little reset; back to routine, back to your favorite essentials, and back to the things you know work for you. I think that’s reflected in the way we’re approaching makeup, too.”

This fall, the makeup vibe could perhaps best be described as “simple+.” Instead of a swift death for the “Clean Girl” — or a swift adoption of grungy, glittery looks that run counter to it — the idea will be to incorporate a little bit of this and a little bit of that, for a look that’s wholly you. Think pairing skin-forward bases with smoked-out, party girl lids, or wearing clear, glossy lips with sultry plum blush. It’s almost a kind of mix-and-match approach, based not on following some specific aesthetic, but on what feels right for you.

Read on to discover the top makeup trends for fall 2026, straight from the pros.

Lived-In Lids

More than 15 years after perfecting my winged eyeliner technique, I’ve found myself using my liquid pens way less frequently in 2026 — and apparently, I’m not alone. “We’re moving away from the super-sculpted, hyper-defined makeup of the last few years,” says Jamie Greenberg, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Jamie Makeup. “Fall is usually when we want a little more definition, but this season it feels softer and more effortless.” She suggests using shadow instead of liquid liner and creating smudgy, diffused lid looks for “makeup that looks lived in rather than overly precise.”

Charlie Riddle, celebrity makeup artist and Stila global beauty director and head of artistry, is also feeling the undone eye, but in a particularly Y2K-friendly fashion. “The smoky eye is back for fall 2026,” he says, albeit in a cozier way; think “diffused cocoa, taupe, [and] espresso shades.”

Greenberg recommends opting for a shadow or pencil (like Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Satin Kajal Liner) over a liquid liner, and smudging it out with a small brush, like BK Beauty’s 204 Smudge It Brush. As for the smoky eye, “Stila has a shade called Fawn that I love to tap onto the lid with my fingertips and diffuse out to the crease,” says Riddle. Pair it with a brown mascara for a tone-on-tone look, and make sure not to overblend; “leaving a little depth right at the lash line is what gives it more of that red carpet feel,” he says.

Wet-Look Lips

As tempting as it is to unpack your liquid lipsticks and matte paints right along with your sweater scarves, Greenberg suggests holding off — and considering a wet-lip look instead. “Fall makeup traditionally leans matte and heavy, so a super-glossy lip feels like a really fun contrast,” she says.

Along with the resurrection of Y2K trends (Juicy Tubes, anyone?), a pout that looks “hydrated, dimensional, and almost wet, rather than matte or heavily lined,” fits well with the trending base makeup looks. “We’re seeing a bigger shift toward makeup that looks like skin instead of sitting on top of it,” she says. “A juicy lip fits perfectly into that: fresh, sexy, and low effort.”

If all the above just gave you trauma flashbacks to your hair getting stuck on your lips, fear not: “We are not bringing back the 2003 sticky lip gloss situation,” says Greenberg. “Today's formulas are so much better.” You can GTL with a simple gloss — like The Bloss in The Clear One from Greenberg’s own line — or add a touch of color by applying a lip liner close to your natural lip color, softening the edges, and then adding your gloss or balm.

Earthy Blush

After such a flush-cheeked summer, it makes sense that blush would continue to trend into the fall. But as we move into the cooler months, things are “getting deeper and more neutral,” says Riddle. “Think more terracotta, muted rose, and rust tones… colors that mimic the warmth of the skin.” Since the colors are more skin-like, they blend in more seamlessly, he says. “After seasons of brighter blush, these earthier tones feel like the natural evolution for fall.”

And don’t feel beholden to medium-toned hues. Darker colors apply here, too; just make sure to adapt your technique. “When choosing a deeper shade, I love to mix a little foundation into my cream blush before applying,” Riddle shares. “It knocks back the color and makes the blush look like it's coming through this skin.”

Skin-Forward Bases

“At the moment, I’m seeing a real move toward a fresh, skin-like complexion — luminous and perfected — without looking like you’re wearing a thick layer of makeup,” says Eldridge. “It’s all about enhancing rather than masking.”

The key to nailing this look? “Strategic coverage: Start with something lightweight and skin-enhancing all over, then add a little more if you wish, dialling up the coverage exactly where you need it,” says Eldridge. “You get that perfected complexion without losing the freshness and dimension that makes skin look beautiful.” If blemishes or dark circles are of concern, “go in with a precise concealer only where you genuinely want more coverage,” she instructs. “My Pinpoint Concealer Micro Correcting Pencil is brilliant for this because you can target exactly what you want to conceal without disturbing the beautiful skin-like finish underneath.”

Pretty Plums

Some fall classics are classics for a reason —like hot cocoas, mulled wines, and the colors associated with these cozy beverages. “I see the color palette shifting toward richer, warmer tones, including beautiful browns and plums on the lips, paired with fresh, healthy-looking skin,” says celebrity makeup artist and beauty expert Patricia Longo.

But again, these aren’t the matte, flat versions of the tones historically associated with autumn. This year, “we want our foundation, blush, and lip products to help keep the skin looking hydrated and healthy while still giving us the richer, more seasonal colors we love,” says Longo. So “lip serums and nourishing lip oils will also continue to be a major part of the look.”

Her recommendation for lips as juicy as, well, a plum? “YENSA’s Luxe Lip Oil in Boss Berry. The rich berry-wine shade is perfect for fall, giving lips a deeper, more seasonal pop of color while the nourishing lip oil formula helps keep them looking hydrated and comfortable when colder weather can leave lips feeling dry or flaky.”