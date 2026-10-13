You’ve lit your new scented candle, your DoorDash delivery ETA is 10 minutes, and you just fired up the crime documentary that’s been in your Netflix queue for months. This might sound like the recipe for the perfect cozy fall night in, but you’re still missing part of the equation: a self-care routine that will reverse the effects of the season’s cooler temps on your skin and hair. Conveniently, October 2026’s best new beauty products are comprised of launches made with fall struggles in mind.

The next best thing to a professional facial is Sofie Pavitt Face’s Temp Check Mask Duo. This at-home treatment combines exfoliation with soothing hydration to replenish and plump dull, dry skin. For a true treat-yourself moment, there’s Guerlain’s Orchidée Impériale The Longevity Concentrate, a luxurious firming and hydrating serum backed by over 20 years of research. You can also reset your hair by treating your scalp and strands to the cleansing and color-reviving Mad Hippie Triple-Action Revitalizing Enzyme Scrub.

And while it might be tempting to go into full hibernation mode until spring, the holiday season is upon us. Get ahead of your festive beauty looks by grabbing E.l.f.’s Glitter Hair Stick and Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Rouge Victoria Matte Lipsticks — specifically the blood red shade.

Keep reading for TZR’s full breakdown of the best skin care, makeup, hair care, and body care products launching this month.

October 2026 Skin Care Launches

Best New Facial Treatment Sofie Pavitt Face Temp Check Hot & Cold Therapy Mask Duo $90 See On Sofie Pavitt Face Inspired by the contrast therapy she uses in her treatments, esthetician Sofie Pavitt’s two-step mask helps revive dry, dull, textured skin. First, use the exfoliating and plumping Warm Up Mask, then follow with the hydrating and soothing Cool Down Mask. The result? Smoother, glowier skin.

Best New Longevity Serum Guerlain Orchidée Impériale The Longevity Concentrate $590 See On Guerlain This luxurious serum from Guerlain harnesses the long-lasting power of blue orchid to firm, densify, and improve facial contours over time by strengthening 10 longevity pathways in the skin. It also instantly hydrates and plumps the skin.

Best New Eye Cream Neuraé Harmonie The Eye Contour $100 See On Bloomingdale's Just in time for the holiday season, late nights come with Neuraé’s eye cream, specifically designed to minimize signs of “emotional and physical stress.” The neuro ingredients were chosen for their ability to target puffiness, dark circles, dryness, and to smooth expression lines.

Best New Sunscreen Anthelios UVDefense Sunscreen SPF 50 with BEMT La Roche-Posay See price on Amazon See on La Roche-Posay La Roche-Posay is the latest brand to roll out a sunscreen featuring the newly FDA-approved BEMT filter. On top of shielding skin from UVA/UVB, it offers antioxidant protection and has a hydrating, soft, non-greasy finish.

October 2026 Makeup Launches

Best New Matte Lipstick Victoria Beckham Beauty Rouge Victoria Matte Lipstick $75 See On Victoria Beckham Beauty This collection of six red shades offers the extreme color payoff and staying power you expect from a matte lipstick without any dryness or flaking.

Best New Eyeliner Anastasia Beverly Hills Dramaline Longwear Eyeliner $22 See On Ulta Smudged eyeliner can really kill the mood of your holiday makeup looks. Ahead of the upcoming party season, make the switch to this waterproof pencil from Anastasia Beverly Hills. It comes in matte, metallic, and duo-chrome finishes and has a gel-like consistency that glides on smoothly for easy application.

Best New Frosted Lipstick MAC Cosmetics Frost Lipstick $24 See On MAC Cosmetics Thanks to celebrities like Zendaya and Zara Larsson, frosted makeup is no longer a Y2K relic. So it’s completely apropos that MAC brought back its beloved Frost Lipsticks. The moisturizing, high-pearl finish lippie comes in 20 shades, ranging from subdued nude to adventurous greige.

October 2026 Hair Care Launches

Best New Scalp Scrub Highbrow Hippie Triple-Action Revitalizing Enzyme Scrub $78 See On Highbrow Hippie Dull color and weighed-down, greasy strands are two signs your scalp is in need of a reset. That’s where this scrub enters the picture. It combines physical and chemical exfoliation with chelation to remove product and hard mineral water residue, plus hydrates the scalp with ceramides so you have cleansed, conditioned, vibrant hair from root to tip.

Best New Glitter Stick E.l.f. Hair Shimmer Glimmer Glitter Hair Stick $8 See On E.l.f. Hair Give your slick-backs a festive twist this holiday season with E.l.f.’s glitter hair stick.

October 2026 Body Care Launches