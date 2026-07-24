Blue eyeshadow is so back. A longtime favorite of vintage beauty lovers and fans of Christina Ricci’s makeup in Buffalo ‘66, cool-toned lids are popping up on red carpets and social feeds with increasing regularity — and celebrity and editorial makeup artist Julianna Grogan has an idea as to why: Blue eyeshadow “works so well with the ‘more skin care, less foundation’ makeup looks that are dominating social media lately,” she notes.

While “the fixation right now is intentional skin that is less covered up,” this isn’t your Clean Girl’s take on pared-back glam; think of it more like “minimalist plus.” “The girlies still want to play with color so here’s the happy medium,” she says. “A flush of pink blush across the nose and cheeks and a pale or soft blue hue on the eyes. Blue eyeshadow suits just about every eye color and marries so beautifully with glowy, fresh, minimal skin.”

If you’re eager to get in on the dreamy, soft approach to the hue that’s been spotted on the likes of Zendaya (specifically during her press run for The Odyssey) and Laufey, Grogan says to “consider the opacity of the product. What makes this trend so pretty is that we’re really seeing just a wash of color across the eyes,” as opposed to a more vibrant approach. You’ll also want the right tools: “I like to use a fluffy brush to really blend in the color so it looks borderless and romantic.”

That said, there have been some pretty stellar examples of bold blue eyeshadow moments, too (as anyone who keeps up with Zara Larsson and Willow Smith can attest). So if more is more is more your thing, this trend is for you, too.

Ready to explore the many ways the chilly hue can make your lids pop? Scroll on to see some of the best celebrity blue eyeshadow looks.

Zendaya, Pastel

Calling all angels: For the Paris premiere of The Odyssey, Ernesto Casillas gave the superstar a heavenly glow and pastel-blue lids to go with her sleek halo braid and lacy Louis Vuitton ensemble.

Florence Pugh

A thick line of blue eyeliner can be just as impactful as blue eyeshadow. Case in point: This turquoise liner moment on Pugh, courtesy of makeup artist Lauren Buckley. It was a perfect match for her chic, bohemian Pucci print ‘fit.

Laufey

Is there such a color as “softest blue”? Because that feels like the most appropriate designation for this whimsical Nina Park look on Laufey.

Hailey Bieber

Liner doesn’t have to be restricted to your upper lids. In a stroke of jean-ius, makeup artist Leah Darcy diffused a denim blue shade along Bieber’s lower lash line.

Katy Perry

Pops of color for a pop princess. Makeup artist Alexandra French paired Perry’s turquoise eyeshadow with bubblegum pink lips for an effervescent makeup look.

Zara Larsson

Larsson and Sophia Sinot’s collaborations are anything but subtle — but they are immaculately executed and full of life, making them must-sees for any makeup enthusiast. This shimmering, gemstone-accented ocean blue is no exception.

Willow Smith

Call her an indigo girl. This eye makeup on Smith — which pairs pastel shadow with neon liner — perfectly straddles the line between blue and purple. It was the brilliant handwork of makeup artist Dee.

Dove Cameron

Kale Teter’s very subtle cut-crease on Dove Cameron beautifully showcases a grayer side of blue. The robin’s egg hue on the brow bone and inner corners is an especially pretty touch.

Joy Sunday

Craving a mod moment? Try a swipe of light blue winged liner, as Joy Adenuga did for Sunday. Don’t forget to add plenty of lashes along your upper lids, and generous mascara along the lower line.

Meg Stalter

While glittery eyes, cheekbones, and lips might be Too Much for some, it certainly isn’t for Stalter. (Though it’s totally understandable if you only opt for the eyes in your own recreation of this look by French.)

Chappell Roan

If you’ve been on the fence about trying a halo eye, let this icy blue gray version on Roan convince you to give it a go. It’s credited to her longtime MUA, Andrew Dahling.

Wunmi Mosaku

Sorry, seasonal color analysts, but you cannot convince me that Mosaku doesn’t look perfect in all colors. (The Sinners awards season taught us as much.) That said, this sapphire blue by Adenuga was especially striking.

Zendaya, Shimmery

Zendaya might have leaned into a softer aesthetic for The Odyssey, but way back in the spring, she was bringing the drama for The Drama. This glittery blue eye makeup by Casillas was among her standouts.