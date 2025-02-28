The celebrity set is undeniably in its denim era right now. But not just any jeans — dark-wash denim inspired by Beyoncé’s current country-cool aesthetic. Throughout the last year, Hailey Bieber, Cate Blanchett, Kendall Jenner, Blake Lively, Rihanna, Katie Holmes, and Sydney Sweeney (to name a few) have all followed Beyoncé’s lead and donned moodier denim. And on Feb. 27, Emily Ratajkowski got the memo. At a party celebrating 40 years of The North Face’s iconic Mountain Jacket, EmRata paired the timeless topper with low-rise dark-wash jeans from Mango — one of her favorite brands for everyday dressing.

While en route to the A-list affair, the model was snapped by the paparazzi in her latest street style look. All eyes immediately went to her bright red Mountain Jacket from The North Face, a.k.a. the honored staple of the evening. Complete with waterproof fabric and an oversized ‘fit, the black-and-red button-down looked straight out of Ratajkowski’s closet, even though it debuted back in 1985. Apart from the top two buttons, the My Body author left the jacket open to peek her cropped white T-shirt. Now, a moment for her baggy bottoms. Ratajkowski opted for Mango’s wide-leg jeans in an indigo blue finish, which upped the ‘90s feel of her The North Face number. The website lists the trousers as high-rise, so Ratajkowski likely sized up to create a low-waisted look. Her jeans hung so low you could barely see her pointy black ankle boots. Surprisingly, she opted out of any purse. Instead, she completed her OOTN with slim gold hoop earrings.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

While Ratajkwoski has kept a shockingly low profile this year, she rarely misses Paris Fashion Week. So, keep an eye out for the fashion muse at the Fall 2025 shows for Loewe, Acne Studios, or Courrèges. In the meantime, channel EmRata’s latest look via the curated edit below. And hurry, because her exact jacket and jeans are still available to shop — for now, that is.