The Y2K Edit: Chic Fall Pieces That Get The Early Aughts Trend Exactly Right

As temperatures start to dip and Virgo energy enters the chat, it’s clear fashion’s obsession with all things Y2K is still going strong. Whether you’re secretly thrilled about the return of some of the era’s more controversial staples (yes, gaucho pants are back), or you never lost your love of a logo-emblazoned track suit, it’s hard not to get excited about how the early aughts resurgence translates to fall dressing. And the stylish transitional pieces found here couldn’t feel more current. From a chic take on wraparound shades to a Cool-Girl moto jacket that nods to Victoria Beckham’s ‘00s dress code, this edit will put some Y2K-inspired joy into your seasonal wardrobe.

1 Relaxed Capri Pants That Ace Transitional Dressing Athleta Athleta Dream Drape Mid Rise Crop Pant $89 See On Athleta Designed with a stretchy, mid-rise waist and a relaxed fit, these capri pants are a wearable and chic translation of the Y2K gaucho trend. The soft, stretchy fabric slips on with ease and features a hem that hits just below the knee — an effortless silhouette that can handle autumn days that start cool but feels balmy by afternoon. The versatile design, complete with side pockets, can take you from yoga and then out for a day of shopping without a wardrobe change. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large (available in petite & tall inseams)

Available colors: 2

2 A Stretchy Tube Top That Channels The Y2K Layered Look Reformation Evie Knit Top $78 See On Reformation Channel your inner early-aughts mall girl with this tube top; accented by a contrasting band of color at the hem and neckline, it channels the Y2K layered look without adding any of the bulk. The curve-hugging stretch knit is ready for a variety of occasions; with denim and flats, it’s a Y2K-inspired daytime outfit, and with a mini skirt and heels, it’s ready for nights out. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 1

3 A Blast-From-The-Past Track Pant Accented With Sparkly Rhinestones Juicy Couture Small Bling Fleece Wide Leg Pants $70 See On Juicy Couture Nothing says early ‘00s quite like Juicy Couture — and these wide-leg sweatpants bring the OG style back. Like the icon version from the early aughts, these have the brand name emblazoned on the bum, and the sparkly rhinestones are an additional nod to the blingy era. Crafted from a cozy cotton blend, these will transport you back to simpler (but no less stylish) times. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 1

4 A Sleek Leather Moto Jacket That Feels Nostalgic Yet Modern Nour Hammour Nour Hammour Sigrid Moto Jacket $1,450 $784 See On Nour Hammour The moto jacket was a hero of the Y2K days — and this Nour Hammour version makes the style current. Crafted from sleek, supple lambskin leather, the body-skimming silhouette and mock neckline are edgy yet minimal; a fall piece that’ll last you long after the Y2K trend has passed, and that you can style with so many autumn outfits. Available sizes: 34 — 44

Available colors: 1

5 A Preppy Striped Polo Shirt That’s Ready To Stack Rag & Bone Rag & Bone The Knit Striped Polo $178 See On Rag & Bone To give your casual outfits an early aughts twist, swap out your staple white T-shirt with this polo top — and if you really want to lean in, layer it with another collared shirt in your collection (yes, layering is back). Made from soft, slightly stretchy fabric, it features functional buttons that extend halfway down the center-front placket; the preppy striped pattern and notch collar are pitch-perfect nods to the Y2K era. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

6 Oversize Aviator Sunglasses With Cool-Girl Burgundy Lenses Jimmy Fairly Paris Jimmy Fairly Paris The Luz Sunglasses $148 See On Jimmy Fairly Paris From Britney Spears to Paris Hilton, Y2K celebs relished wraparound sunglasses in the 2000s; this Jimmy Fairly pair is a modern take on the look. The oversize aviator style wraps slightly around your face, with lenses that offer 100% UVA and UVB sun protection — and burgundy-tinted lenses give off serious It-Girl. Available colors: 5