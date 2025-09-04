By now, you’ve had some time to sit with the capri trend. A sought-after silhouette in the early aughts, the polarizing, calf-baring bottoms made a grand return in early 2024 — and let’s just say not everyone was initially on board with the look. After it all, it might be a shock to see the bottoms you donned as a teen flooding the streets once again. But it seems the trend is becoming more accepted in the fashion world, seeing as denim capris have been taking off as of late.

Stylist and content creator Marina Ingvarsson agrees, predicting the bottoms to continue reigning this fall. “While capris faced some skepticism earlier in the year, they’ve evolved from a summer staple into a versatile transitional piece, endorsed by celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski, and featured prominently in runway shows from brands like Louis Vuitton and Chanel,” she tells TZR. When it comes to denim capris, specifically, the bottoms are a chameleon, pairing just as well with your everyday basics as dressy night-out looks. “I recommend embracing layers to make them feel fresh and weather-appropriate,” suggests Ingvarsson. “The key is balance — keep the top half voluminous to contrast the cropped hem, and don’t shy away from mixing textures like denim with wool or leather for that cozy fall edge.”

Find more denim capri outfit inspiration from the five outfits below.

Keep It Simple

There’s no need to overdo it with your denim capri outfit — sometimes the more pared-back, the better. One idea: Team your pair with a trendy butter yellow long-sleeve tee for a look that’s anything but boring. Polished ballet flats are the perfect finishing touch.

Menswear-Inspired

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

Menswear-inspired dressing isn’t exiting the chat this fall. A modern way to embrace the look? Style your blazer, button-up, and tie with of-the-moment denim capris. Then, add a feminine vibe to the 9-to-5-approved outfit with two-tone ballet flats.

Leather Weather

‘Tis the season to top off your ensemble with an oversized leather jacket. This roomy bomber style, for instance, provides an excellent balance to the calf-baring jeans. Amp up the outfit by way of suede black pumps and a leather purse, and you’re all set for a chill night out.

Hit The Town

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

When it gets a bit too chilly for your pleated miniskirt, consider jean capris. Trendsetter Gigi Hadid served up a masterclass in styling the silhouette, wearing her body-hugging pair with an equally fitted black tank and coordinating pointy-toe heels. Toss on cool black shades, and you’ve perfected the coveted model off-duty uniform.

Layering 101

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

Denim capris are the ultimate base for layering, as noted by Ingvarsson. Slip into the silhouette, and then go in with a white button-up. From there, opt for a slouchy blazer or leather jacket (depending on your favored aesthetic). Go the extra mile by wearing leg warmers alongside your slingback heels.