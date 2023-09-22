For six days in September, fashion enthusiasts and celebrities alike head to the heart of Italy to partake in Milan Fashion Week. Throughout the show schedule, collections from some of the industry's top designers are paired with equally stunning hair and makeup looks on the runways. However, the beauty moments seen outside the shows are just as inspiring. From extreme hair colors to bold lips in varying shades, the streets of Milan never seem to disappoint in putting forth a noteworthy beauty trend. For the MFW Spring/Summer 2024 season, the sartorial group has honed in on side-part hairstyles as the look of choice for fashion week and beyond.

A classic detail that doesn’t stray too far from traditional Milanese hairstyles, the side parts worn by attendees feel uplifted, fresh, and not at all untrendy as previously deemed by Gen-Z. Instead of shying away from sharp distinctions, the latest versions fully embrace the asymmetrical look, making it a complementing element to a range of hairstyles.

From slick edgy short bobs to soft long layered styles, there’s no wrong way to lean into this nostalgic look. However, if you’re looking for inspiration, TZR gathered the best side parts seen on the guests of MFW. Keep scrolling through to see why this trend is back on top.

Deep Side-Parted Bob

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment

Bobs, be a voluminous Italian version or an asymmetrical cut, aren’t going anywhere. As one of the most versatile haircuts, the length offers a range of styling options to fit any personality and preference. However, a deep side part that’s smoothed and tucked behind the ear will always be a commanding look that’s effortlessly cool.

Romantic Waves

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment

Though many side part hairstyles rely on a sharp, distinctive partition, a soft version can be just as alluring. Paired with loose and free-flowing waves, the look feels romantic and effortless.

Y2K Side Bang

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Spikey buns, claw clips, and side swoops are just a few of the hair moments from the early aughts that are having a renaissance right now. Though they are great on their own, they can easily be combined to create a unique hairstyle. Take a page out of this guest who donned a piecey bun and chin-grazing side bang for and cool, nostalgic look.

Smooth & Straight

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

For straight hair, the side part gives a quick boost of style with little effort. The key to nailing the look is a smooth finish with tons of shine. Think lightweight hair oils or glosses that will keep flyaways at bay and allow the hair to move naturally.

Long Layers

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment

Long layers and side parts are a match made in heaven. With an off-centered placement, the layers tend to fall more naturally and can better frame the face, highlighting its best attributes. Seen just outside of the Alberta Ferretti show on day two of MFW, Anna Dello Russo showcases why the classic pairing is still a strong contender this fall.

Slicked-Back Bun

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment

A dedicated part brings personality to simple hairstyles like low buns and ponytails. Take this smooth updo, for example, which has become Mary Leest’s signature look.

Cropped Finger Waves

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Side parts are extremely versatile and can instantly give any cropped hairstyle an edgy feel, as proven by Winnie Harlow’s sleek finger waves. For shorter styles, a sharp and precise part is ideal to really make the look pop.

Long Flowing Ponytail

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment

Despite being fairly simple, ponytails offer a lot of versatility. Place them on top of the head and you can create the illusion of height and a full look. A mid-height ponytail, however, can often appear basic and bland. That said, when created with long flowing hair and accented with a subtle side part as the guest shows, the look feels sophisticated and composed.

Colorful Bob

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment

Bobs are often known for their asymmetry, especially when it comes to shoulder-grazing styles. Though the casual side part gives the hairstyle a classic feel, this guest shows that a strikingly bold hue is all that’s needed to take this traditional style to the next level.

Soft Side Bang

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Leave it to Naomi Campbell to bring sultry vibes to the streets of Milan. Though the model is usually known for her long ebony locks and sharp middle part, she showed a softer side with brunette hair and a full, luscious side bang.