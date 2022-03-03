Zoë Kravitz Closed ‘The Batman’ Press Tour With Her Most Creative Hairstyle Yet

As the old saying goes, don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened — and there’s definitely lots to smile about regarding the end of Zoë Kravitz’s press tour for The Batman, which has functioned as a nonstop parade of jaw-dropping glam moments from the star. Though she didn’t stray far from her signature winged liner and sleek hairstyles during her travels, Kravitz never failed to positively serve each and every look. She even tried out a variety of bangs styles, each one more unique than the last. At the film’s final premiere in New York City Tuesday evening, Kravitz stepped out with swoop bangs that evoke 1920s glamour.

The actor’s red carpet look was clearly inspired by her character Catwoman; her custom Oscar de la Renta dress featured cat-shaped fabric along the bust, creating a seriously unique (and perfectly kitschy) neckline. The slinky gown also had a lace-up corset detail, giving it a sexy edge that Kravitz has become known for. Of course, makeup artist Nina Park was on hand to provide Kravitz with a soft, sultry look featuring dainty winged eyeliner, bold fluffy brows, and sculpted cheekbones.

No ordinary hairstyle would suffice with such an ensemble, so self-proclaimed “hair MacGyver” Nikki Nelms gave Kravitz a slicked-back bun with middle-parted baby bangs and a single swooping curl in the center. The style added a sophisticated, vintage feel to the look, an unexpected yet welcomed conclusion to the actor’s month of ultra-glam appearances.

In a series of posts on Nelms’ Instagram story, the hairstylist revealed that she used Goody Forever Ouchless Elastics to keep Kravitz’s sleek bun in place not just at Tuesday’s premiere, but throughout the entire press tour. The elastics retail for just a few dollars at places like Amazon and Target, so it’s easy to get your hands on them and attempt to Kravitz’s look.

So, will Zoe Kravitz’s single swoop be the next big bangs trend? Only time will tell — but given the star’s track record for sparking beauty inspiration, it wouldn’t be at all surprising.

