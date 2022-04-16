Celeb Stylists Have Dubbed This The Ideal Volumizing Haircut For Thin Hair

When it comes to hair texture, do you feel like the grass is always greener on the other side? If you have thin, long hair are there times you wish your hair could do more? Maybe you’ve wanted to try out top trends like fluffy hair and the Birkin bang, or you long for your hair to finally hold a curl. While there is beauty in all textures, there are some limitations as to what thinner hair can do — but that doesn’t mean your natural density has to hold you back. The fact of the matter is that naturally thin hair needs to be snipped and shaped to encourage more bounce and volume. Luckily, even if you weren’t born with effortless volume, you can still achieve it — the best volumizing haircuts for thin long hair and a handful of products will help achieve that full, bouncy mane that is super on trend at the moment.

And yes, there are loads of volumizing hair products on the shelves but if your haircut isn’t working with your density and helping to add the illusion of more hair, there’s only so much they can do. But things like strategic layer, sculptural cuts, and even the ubiquitous bang can get you off to a roaring start.

To help you out on your volume-boosting journey, TZR reached out to the hair pros to compile the six best volumizing haircuts for long, thin hair. Plus, they are dishing out all the styling advice to make your current haircut look a lot fuller and thicker. No matter your texture, there is a volumizing haircut for you and your long, thin hair.

Lob

“The long bob, or lob, is a great haircut for those with fine, long hair because of the strong perimeter and the strong texture of the cut,” Matt Swinney, RUSK Hair’s global creative director tells TZR. “Which when combined, creates a more voluminous appearance.” If you are craving a subtle wave with this cut, grab a 1-1.25 inch curling iron and wrap large sections around the barrel horizontally. Finish off with a light texturizing spray.

Side Part With Long Layers

A deep side part allows you to lump all the hair together on one side and create the illusion of volume. In addition to selecting this cut, there are styling changes you can make to add fullness and volume to your fine hair.

To build volume throughout, Sharpton suggests adding a bit of Hairstory Powder at the root. “This grip will create instant volume that will stay throughout the day, but allow you to put your hands through it and move it with ease,” the celebrity stylist tells TZR.

One Length

A one-length cut is one of the most manageable and chic hairstyles for thin, long hair. It creates the illusion of having more hair because the ends are full and not overly layered and thinned out. The cut is also extremely versatile when it comes to styling and looks chic whether you wear it straight or add in texture.

When hair is wet or damp, Wes Sharpton, Hairstory hairdresser, recommends working in a mouse from roots to mid shaft or spraying in a thickening agent at the roots to plump up the hair. Next, comb through and blow dry with a vented round brush for flexible hold and thickness.

Face-Framing Layers

To keep thin hair from falling flat, give it movement and body with light layering. To execute, keep layers long toward the back of the hair, moving closer to the face in the front. According to Kim, dry shampoo will be your best friend for face framing layers as it works to absorb oils while adding volume and texture. Plus, it’s a great second and third-day revival product.

Modern Curtain Bangs

Castillo Bataille, Matrix brand ambassador, recommends curtain bangs for the dramatic dimension and movement around the face without removing too much bulk. “The long layers cascading from the chin down will free your strands to move in the wind or tucked behind your ear,” the expert shares.

Sharpton adds bangs to his thin hair clients to create a fuller look on top. And Min Kim, L’Orèal Professionnel global ambassador and colorist, agrees, stating “fringe also brings the eye up to the movement created on the face which allows for another focal point versus drawing the eye down to long thin hair.”

When working with bangs, Sharpton recommends keeping the layers longer on the side with a slight sense of separation for added fullness. And although curtain bangs can get quite feathery on the edges, you’ll want your stylist to keep the weight so the hair looks more dense. “The layers are meant to support a little bit of lift at the root,” Sharpton tells TZR. For styling, start with damp hair and utilize Hairstory Life Volumizing Spray. “Next, blow dry the hair upside down until the hair is completely dry. Flip the head over and, voila! Volume.” Lastly, the stylist recommends finishing with a lightweight oil like Hairstory Hair Oil to add shine and calm down any flyaways.

Soft, Long Layers

According to Sabrina Rowe Holdsworth, celebrity hairstylist and founder of NTRL By Sabs, this cut is a great cut for the versatility — it works with any texture or length. “This cut gives the illusion of more weight in thin hair and can be styled perfectly on straight, wavy, or curls,” she tells TZR.

The best way to maintain your desired style is to discuss with your stylist how frequently you’ll need to go in to get it cut, says Swinney. “Some people’s hair grows faster than others, so it’s best to look at how your own hair operates and maintain from there.” As a tip though, avoid over layering hair in this style as you could run the risk of exposing how thin that hair truly is.

In need of a few products to help boost your hair’s volume? Check out a few of the best options on the market, below.

