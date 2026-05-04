The first Monday in May is fashion’s Superbowl. Each Met Gala, the biggest actors, musicians, top models, and fashion designers get decked out in haute couture and archival runway pieces, then make their way up the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s now-famous steps to the annual fundraising event celebrating the opening of the Costume Institute’s new exhibition. As a nod to the Spring 2026 show titled “Costume Art,” this year’s dress code is “fashion is art.” With star-studded co-chairs, including Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour, plus a Gala Host Committee co-chaired by Saint Laurent Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz, the night’s fashion looks are, naturally, works of art. And the 2026 Met Gala best beauty looks are no exception.

Early arrivals set a glamorous tone for the evening with dramatic hairs and makeup. Nicole Kidman added sleek waist-length extensions to her flaxen hair and a touch of copper-red shadow to her eyes, while Venus Williams opted for a sculptural braided updo adorned with crystals and a sultry smoky eye.

Ahead, all of the standout beauty looks from the 2026 Met Gala red carpet.

Charli XCX

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Venus Williams

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The tennis legend’s crystal-adorned braided updo was a literal work of art. Her sultry smoky eye leveled up the overall glamour of her look.

Nicole Kidman

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Matchy-matchy makeup moments have been all over this year’s red carpets, and thanks to Kidman, the Met Gala is no exception. The co-chair coordinated her soft copper-red eyeshadow to her sequin Chanel gown. Hairstylist Adir Abergel brought extra drama to the actor’s look by adding waist-length extensions to her super-sleek blonde hair that he styled with Virtue Labs.

Cara Delevingne

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Delevingne brought a bit of Old Hollywood glamour to the 2026 Met Gala. Her hair was pulled into a sleek low bun complete with finger waves while her makeup centered around micro-winged liner.

More to come...