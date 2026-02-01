All of your most-played artists on Spotify have come together at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for music’s biggest night. While the 68th Annual Grammy Awards honor the year’s biggest songs and albums, the fashion, hair, and makeup moments on the red carpet also hit a high note. With an impressive lineup of performances from Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, and Justin Bieber, the show is living up to its reputation as the most exciting to watch. And of course, the best 2026 Grammys beauty looks match the night’s fun and creative vibe.

Tyla set the tone for the evening with her new long, loose, wavy hairstyle, which she wore in a high side ponytail with a large face-framing section left out that featured a peekaboo accent braid. FKA Twigs’ hair was also all in the details. Her half-up, half-down look featured woven pieces, twists, and spikes. Even Carpenter switched up her signature retro butterfly cut by pulling back her strands into a romantic low curly ponytail with face-framing tendrils left out. And those are just a few of the standout moments of the night.

Ahead, see all of the best celebrity beauty looks from the 2026 Grammys red carpet.

Lady Gaga

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gaga’s edgy yet romantic look was anchored by her twisted half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Laufey

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The “Lover Girl” singer’s eye makeup is a masterclass in how to do a matchy-matchy beauty moment. She coordinated her pastel lavender eyeshadow to her sequin gown.

Miley Cyrus

ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP/Getty Images

No one does effortless rockstar glam like Cyrus. For the 2026 Grammys, she went with simple peachy-nude makeup and hairstylist Bobby Eliot used Shark Beauty tools to create her low, loose, twisted ponytail.

Key Products Used: Shark Beauty Shark Glam Ceramic & Powerful Air Styling & Drying System, Shark Beauty Shark Glam Shark Silki Hot Tool + Air Straightener.

Chappell Roan

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Roan channeled gothic Little Red Riding Hood with her custom Mugler gown, and her edgy streak continued with her glam. For hair, stylist Lacy Redway gave her pre-Raphaelite waves with twisted statement fishtail braids, while her makeup created by Andrew Dahling with MAC Cosmetics was centered around bold double-winged liner and an ombré oxblood lip.

Olivia Dean

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dean’s black cherry lip and winged liner added a vampy touch to her retro brushed-out waves hairstyle.

Doechii

Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images

The Grammy Award-winning rapper went full-on ‘90s with her beauty look, which consisted of a high pineapple ponytail and cinnamon-toned makeup.

Rosé

John Shearer/Getty Images

Add the “APT.” singer to ever-growing members list of the celebrity bob club. Rosé styled her new short cut in spiral curls. Her soft, diffused cat-eye liner was also incredibly on trend.

Addison Rae

John Shearer/Getty Images

From TikTok to the red carpet, Rae’s flawless soft matte makeup by Nina Park using Clio Cosmetics is a prime example of the “airbrushed skin” look. This more natural take on base makeup is currently a major internet beauty trend. Her soft, brushed out waves are also an extremely modern take on a classic style.

Key Products Used: Clio Cosmetics Kill Cover Mesh Glow Essential Cushion Foundation, Clio Cosmetics Essential Lip & Cheek Tap in 04 From Berry.

Sabrina Carpenter

John Shearer/Getty Images

Carpenter pulled her signature Farrah Fawcett-inspired shag into a low loose ponytail. Her monochromatic rosy makeup further added to the romantic, vintage vibe of her look.

Tyla

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

There’s no better place than a red carpet to debut a new hairstyle, and that’s exactly what Tyla has done at the Grammys. The singer ditched her braided bob for long, loose waves, which she wore in a high ponytail with a large face-framing section left out. Her peekaboo accent plait added a playful touch.

FKA Twigs

Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images

The Grammy winner looked artistic and ethereal with her intricate fiery red hairstyle, bleached brows, and winged liner.