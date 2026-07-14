Jennifer Lopez might be a week and a half away from her birthday, but, in true Leo fashion, the festivities have already begun. Earlier this month, she and sis Lynda took to Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week (donning a parade of opulent ensembles and great makeup looks); on July 12, she took to the Gentlemen's Singles Final at Wimbledon in a very large –and very divisive — hat. And the day after that, the soon-to-be birthday girl jetted over to Sicily for Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda 2026 show, where she wore one of the most detailed and artistic baroque manicures I’ve ever seen.

Lopez, donning a gemstone-covered strapless gown from the brand’s 2025 Alta Moda collection, sat front row for the July 13 runway presentation. For such an extravagant ensemble, the glam has to match — and Lopez’s go-to squad was more than up for the task. Hairstylist Justine Marjan created an intricate halo braid festooned with colorful brooches, while makeup artist Rokael gave the multihyphenate a radiant, glowy base topped with immaculately blended peachy nude makeup.

But the biggest star of the beauty look was also the tiniest: Lopez’s “Vintage Rose” nails, the handiwork of her longtime manicurist Tom Bachik. Each finger featured a different colored rose, some against watercolor marbled bases, others atop magnetic velvet. A few of the florals were “framed” in gold chrome; those that weren’t featured subtler metallic accents around the cuticles and tips.

It was the perfect maximalist set for a gilded, lavish look. As Bachik said in his IG caption, “the manicure should never compete, it should complete” — and I couldn’t agree more.