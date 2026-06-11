She may be the most famous Pennsylvanian since Benjamin Franklin (or perhaps Rocky), but Taylor Swift has always had a soft spot for New York City. The singer-songwriter has referenced the Big Apple in several songs, and two of her tracks — “Welcome to New York” and “Cornelia Street” — are veritable odes to the city. So it’s perhaps no surprise that when it comes to the NBA Finals, Swift’s loyalties lie with the New York Knicks. And those loyalties were on full display during Game 4, when she cheered on the blue and orange with a ribbon-tied fishtail braid (and memorable custom tee).

Swift sat courtside during the June 10 game, which was held at NYC’s Madison Square Garden. She was flanked by two-thirds of the Haim Sisters, Alanna and Este, and all three sported bright blue baby tees with Knicks wordplay spelled out in orange; in Swift’s case, “Stevie Knicks.” (Fun fact: Mariska Hargitay wore the same one.) Along with her signature crimson lip, the “Cashmere” singer wore her hair in a peppy fishtail plait, with a bright blue ribbon tied at the base.

T.Swift isn’t the only star who has been loving a playfully contorted updo in recent months. In May, Olivia Wilde stepped out with a “milkmaid twist” hairstyle that, much like Swift’s fishtail braid, felt like a fun 2016 throwback. And last week, fellow Knicks courtside star Kylie Jenner opted for a sleek and slicked-back plait on a Kylie Cosmetics trip to Turks & Caicos.

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And the braid wasn’t the only cheerful element of Swift’s game-day glam: Zoom in and you’ll notice that on her fingernails, she sported a sky-blue mani dotted with white clouds. I’m choosing to view the nail art as a sign that it’ll be nothing but clear skies ahead for the NY Knicks.