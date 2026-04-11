Time to stock up on sunscreen and practice pitching a tent: Festival season is now. Kicking off in the Coachella Valley with the festival of the same name, this spring and summer, A-list acts such as Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, and Lorde are set to hit stages around the country for events including Governors Ball in New York City, Chicago’s Lollapalooza, and, of course, the aforementioned Coachella. And if you plan on attending one (or a few) of those musical marathons, you’re probably deep in the throes of putting together your beauty looks.

When crafting a festival season beauty look, your priorities should be protection, fun, and utility. To the first point, any and all skin should be protected with an SPF that’s reapplied every two hours (including your scalp, should your hairstyle expose it). To the last point, it’s always a good idea to be mindful of your conditions; if you’re uncomfortable in a hairstyle or makeup look when you’re sitting around in air conditioning, you probably won’t want to wear it on a long, hot day full of running around trying to catch different acts, no matter how cute it is. And to the second point, well — it’s not every day you get the chance to express yourself to the fullest with colorful cosmetics, fanciful ‘dos, or maximalist manicures. So go ahead and lean into it.

Looking for some festival season beauty inspo? Ahead, find 15 celebrity beauty looks across hair, makeup, and nails to get your creative juices flowing.

Hair

Chappel Roan’s Strategic Fishtail Braids

Fishtail braids are a Coachella classic, right up there with “studded pockets on denim shorts” and “crop tops with oversized arm holes” in the 2010s Festival Hall of Fame. Update the look by adding a few strategic fishtail braids throughout your hair — like how Lacy Redway did for Roan at the 2026 Grammy Awards — instead of the classic Double Dutch style.

Hilary Duff’s Mermaid Waves

Another iconic Coachella hairstyle? Mermaid waves. If you have straight hair but are limited on your electricity access — and, by extension, hot tools — use a foam or spray, like Dae’s Hibiscus Wave Spray. Depending on your hair type and texture, you can either scrunch your way to instant texture or braid your hair overnight to wake up to immaculate waves.

Chase Infiniti’s Straight-Back Cornrows

Infiniti has proven a constant source of protective hairstyle inspo these last few months; her Oscars boho braids would have been just as at home on this list. If you can’t get in a braiding appointment before heading out for the weekend, straightback cornrows, like the ones Infiniti wore to the 2026 Critics' Choice Awards, are a relatively easy DIY.

Lori Harvey’s Slicked-Back Bun

Whether you’re always committed to a slick-back bun or ponytail, or tend to turn to the style around day three or four, it’s a festival mainstay for a reason: It’s quick, practical, and always looks put-together. Leave out a few Y2k-esque spikes in the front (and maybe even leave out a piece or two at the front) to amp up the party energy.

Laufey’s Pearly Accents

Adding glitter or gemstones to your hair is an instant shortcut to a mane full of mirth. If you’re feeling especially nostalgic, add glitter gel or spray to your part, or use it to slick your hair back. For a more pared-back take on the concept, add a few strategic gems — like those in the Half Magic Face Gems set — around your hairline, similar to this pearly Laufey look.

Makeup

Zara Larsson’s Pretty Pink Gemstones

The makeup portion of this list could seriously be nothing but pictures of Sophia Sinot’s Midnight Sun looks for Larsson. (I’m very proud of myself for limiting it to two.) While the colorful gemstones really make this frosty silver and hot pink eyeshadow pop, honestly, you could still make a statement without them.

Tyla’s Frosty Iridescent Hightlighter

An iridescent highlighter that’s wet-looking, as opposed to super glittery, is a great way to take an editorial approach to festival makeup. Add it to your inner corners, brow bone, and the top of your cheeks, as Esther Edeme did here for Tyla. Try Danessa Myricks Beauty’s Vision Flush Glow Hyper Radiant Liquid Highlighter in Femme for a similar vibe.

Rhea Raj’s Gemstone Centerpiece

For the very committed, 365 Festi Girls among us, make gemstones the centerpiece of your makeup — quite literally — with a shimmering line running from your scalp to your sternum. Even if you aren’t quite up to recreating the key element of this Raj makeup, the shimmering gold-and-purple eyeshadow alone is plenty inspiring.

Olandria Carthen’s Rock-and-Roll Eyeliner

I will always extoll the virtues of an eyeliner-heavy look, especially when the goal is maximum drama: All you need is a little patience and the right liner (opt for liquid if you’re experienced, gel if you’re less so) to create an edgy, graphic eye. The Barbie blush and dark lip liner up the impact of this Carthen makeup moment.

Zara Larsson’s Sunkissed Blush

If the goal is pretty, sunkissed, and relatively low-key, consider a blush-heavy vibe. Sinot partnered with Maybelline to create this flushed look on Larsson at the 2026 Grammy Awards; the brand’s Cloudtopia Blush in Solar Serenity can be easily built up on the cheeks or lips, and fits into the smallest of concert bags for easy touchups.

Nails

Kylie Jenner’s Rhinestone Flowers

Jenner’s sheer, pinky-nude mani with rhinestone flowers isn’t just worthy of Coachella inspo: They’ll literally be at Coachella. The Kylie Cosmetics founder had her nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, swap out the pastel gemstones for brighter hues before she headed out to the desert.

Megan’s Charm Box Mani

The manicure portion of this list could be nothing but pictures of Katseye’s nail looks; what Larsson is to maximalist, fun makeup, these girls are to manis. While Megan’s charm box nails — loaded with bows, pearls, and butterflies, among other accessories — might be tough to DIY, you can still get in on the over-the-top fun: The band’s nail artist, Naomi Yasuda, collaborated with Magnum ice cream to create the festival-ready Dessert in the Desert Press-On Nail Kit.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Rhinestone Chrome

Ganzorigt actually provided a tutorial for this Carpenter mani, which features a chrome base (glazed with OPI’s Tin Man Can Glaze Chrome Powder, of course) and plenty of colorful gemstones gathered toward the cuticle in a sort of reverse-French fashion.

Chase Sui Wonders’ Mother-Of-Pearl Mani

The easiest festival manicure, a single color against your natural nail, can still be pretty darn enchanting. Try a sheer, shimmery gel polish (and for a chip-free finish all weekend, you’ll want to opt for gel) for a whimsical vibe. Apres Gel’s Light & Shadow in Our Holy Night can help you achieve something similar to this set.

Dua Lipa’s Polka Dot Mani

A leading mani trend of 2025, the polka dot craze is still going strong. And you don’t have to be an advanced nail artist to DIY: Use a nail art brush or even a bobby pin to drop on your dots after your base shade — or shades, if you’re incorporating French tips like Lipa’s — have dried.