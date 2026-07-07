You couldn’t throw a Coachella wristband in the 2010s without hitting a pair of gladiator sandals or a loose braid with wispy tendrils; the Greek goddess vibes were truly everywhere. While the three-millennia-old style hasn’t been as on trend for the last decade or so, something tells me that Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey — or, more specifically, Zendaya’s press tour looks for The Odyssey —is about to resurrect the trend once more. Starting with the halo-braid hairstyle and glowy makeup the actor wore to the film’s world premiere in London.

Hitting the red carpet for the July 6 event, Zendaya donned two perfectly on-theme, Law Roach-styled gowns: A bust-molded Schiaparelli Haute Couture number from the Fall/Winter '26 collection — which, mind you, had just hit the runway that morning — and a gauzy green sheath with a leaf-accented bodice by Valentino. To complement them both, hairstylist Coree Moreno gave the star a flowing, loosely halo-braided ‘do that would be right at home on Mt. Olympus (or in Indio). “This textured Grecian half-up, half-down was rooted in softness, caramel hues and wispy separation,” Moreno said in an Instagram post.

For makeup, artist Ernesto Casillas also leaned into the Athena energy. (The actor plays the goddess of wisdom in the film.) “I wanted to give Zendaya a bronzed, sun-kissed, and radiant complexion worthy of a glowing Greek goddess,” Casillas said in a statement. He used a suite of skin care-forward Charlotte Tilbury products — including the Magic Cream, Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, and Unreal Highlighter in Glazed Goddess — to achieve this gleaming goal. For the eyes, he used the brand’s Exagger-Eyes Easy Eyeshadow Sticks in Nude Sculpt, Mink Sculpt, and Satin Diamonds to create a “light, mesmerizing” look that echoed “the ethereal elegance of the dress.”

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While the glamorous ensemble was as haute as it was divine, I couldn’t help but peep one other ‘10s-esque detail: Zendaya’s manicure, which was short and black. (Essentially the 2010s millennial version of a French manicure.) Maybe at some point on this press tour, Team Z will bring back the owl necklace — after all, the bird is one of Athena’s major symbols.