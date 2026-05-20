In 2016, milkmaid braids were as ubiquitous as Deadpool, “Hello,” and Instagram filters. And I’m barely exaggerating here: Vanessa Hudgens, Kerry Washington, Margot Robbie, and Elle Fanning are just a few of the stars who publicly donned variations on the style that year. Among the most notable of these wearers was Olivia Wilde, who took the look all the way to the Oscars red carpet, where she wore the intricate updo with a pleated, polarizing Valentino gown. And now, a decade later, the star has resurrected the hairstyle — but this time with a literal twist.

The Don’t Worry Darling director stepped out in New York City on May 19 to attend Fendi Presents The Baguette 26424 Re-Edition, held at the brand’s flagship. Wearing a slinky white sheath dress and carrying a sparkling Fendi bag, Wilde’s hairstyle consisted of a long milkmaid “twist” loosely wrapped around the crown of her head. A few face-framing pieces were left out on either side to up the romantic, earthy energy.

By opting for a twist — instead of the classic braid — the style not only took on a more effortless, easygoing vibe; it also felt more modern. It might have been a sneaky callback to 2016, but it was anything but dated.

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Rounding out the rest of the glam, the star opted for a short neutral manicure and soft, peachy makeup, including glossy lips, radiant cheeks, and subtle, bronzey winged eyeliner.