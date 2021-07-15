Calling All Nail Art Lovers — Olive & June’s Summer Sale Is Finally Here

All year long, we’ve watched one colorful nail trend after another come along, and celebrities take them to new heights: Hannah Bronfman’s rainbow 3-D bubble manicures, Selena Gomez’s slime green set, the trippy tie-dye Dua Lipa loves, and Kourtney Kardashian’s revolving door of decorative designs. If you’ve been dying to try one (or lets be real, all) of the year’s takes on the multicolored mani, there’s never been a better time to go for it — the Olive & June Summer Sale is finally here for some serious discounts on everything you need for star-quality nails at home.

As the site’s one and only sale until Black Friday, it’s the perfect opportunity to stock up on your favorite warm weather colors, some pretty neutrals for the upcoming fall, and all the tools and accessories necessary for a flawless at-home paint job. Now through July 18, score 20% off the entire site with code VACAY — including the just-launched Mani Weekender kit that houses a complete go-anywhere nail system for any upcoming summer travel plans. But even if you’re not headed anywhere with sand or surf, a bright manicure can make you feel like you are. It’s an instant mood boost every time you glance down, and a relatively accessible one at that.

In a season of sandals and barefoot beach walks, a killer pedi — matching or otherwise — is just as important as a manicure. Olive & June’s Pedi System, also on sale right now, is a toolbox of easy-to-use products for salon-quality pedicures. And if you’ve ever known the struggle of needing to walk out the door in 15 minutes (and in open-toed shoes) with a foot full of chipped polish, you know just how crucial a reliable at-home pedicure kit is. Scroll on for more of TZR’s top picks from the Olive & June Summer Sale:

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.