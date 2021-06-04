It's Official — This Is The Top Pedicure Color Trend Of The Summer

This season, you’ll hopefully be able to give your house slippers a much-needed break. In fact, there will be plenty of opportunities to stroll around the city in your chicest strappy sandals, which means lots of attention will be drawn to your toes. That’s why you don’t want to just grab your nearest polish — it’s time to think about the top summer 2021 pedicure color trends. Luckily, no matter if you’re someone who loves your toe polish to stand out from afar or you don’t stray away from your go-to neutrals, you’ll find an of-the-moment shade on the list below.

Unsurprisingly, it seems like the bolder the shade, the better is the motto for this summer. Across the board, Queenie Nguyen, a celebrity nail artist who works with Amanda Seyfried and Kristen Wiig, believes pedi-lovers will lean towards bright and neon shades this summer over pastels. “Pastel colors had a good run this spring, but I think people are ready for something more fun and spontaneous this summer because they can finally go out and enjoy the summer this year due to the reopening of some events and restaurants around the United States.” However, that’s not to say pastels aren’t included — soft blues and purples are in for the season, too, and look as equally pretty on your toes and your fingernails.

So, with summer right around the corner, it’s time to stop what you’re doing and pull out your nail clippers, files, and favorite polishes. Below, find eight pedicure colors experts are seeing take off for summer.

Glitter Galore

Glitter isn’t just meant to be worn throughout the holidays, say Tahra Clarke, a nail artist based in Atlanta. She notes, “nothing sets the tone for fun in the sun than toes that sparkle.” You can never go wrong with a classic sparkly shade like silver or gold, which Clarke is currently getting tons of requests for from her clients. But if you’re eager to branch out, try a pastel or neon shimmery product.

Periwinkle & Sky Blue

Miss Pop, a New York-based editorial nail artist, says periwinkles and sky blues like O.P.I.’s Mali-blue Shore will be on-trend this summer. “Serene classics like sky blue polish are [the] perfect way to wear the feeling of a weekend getaway,” she tells TZR.

Neon Orange

According to Clarke, the neon orange trend is best described as, “for those toes to speak before you do!” The look might seem quite daunting, but don’t write it off just yet. On days where you’re ensemble consists of head-to-toe neutrals, swipe on the vivid shade for an exciting pop of color.

Opaque White

Good news for minimalists: Nguyen says opaque white is one of the most popular pedicure colors during the summer. “The color is neutral, clean, and goes with everything,” she explains. Likewise, Mimi D, a celebrity and editorial manicurist, confirms the number one hue this summer is white. “The clean and crisp shade looks good on every single person who wears it,” she says. For a subtle sheer look, opt for just one layer, or go for two or three for a more opaque effect.

Bright Green

“Green, in general, has been a huge color this year in fashion and beauty, so naturally, a neon green will bring the heat this summer,” Nguyen says. With this particular color, you have a lot of different shades to choose from. For starters, the bright pea nail color trend has been a hit among influencers, and will likely gain momentum throughout the summer. Alternatively, if you’re looking for something a bit more limey, scoop up Essie’s Feelin Just Lime.

Lovely Lilac

“Soft pastel purples look amazing on everything and coordinate with practically anything,” Rita Remark, Essie's Global Lead Educator, tells TZR. The professional says Essie’s Lilacism is the perfect pedicure color for someone who wants something versatile, yet contemporary.

Shades Of Nudes

“A good full coverage nude is also a popular option for summer,” Mimi D says. “There isn’t just one shade I recommended for everyone, because but when you find the nude that matches perfectly for your skin tone, it has the ability to elevate any look.”

And according to Remark, this summer, manicures will take the main focus with vibrant nail art and color. Therefore, many are balancing out their statement nails with a more natural pedicure, like a nude. “Just because your toes aren’t wearing bold polish, it doesn’t mean they have to be unpolished,” she explains. “Sheer-ish shades like [Essie’s] Sheer Fantasy give soft coverage and a jelly finish for a fresh pedicure that goes with everything.”

Hot Pink

Hot pink isn’t just a huge trend within the fashion industry right now — Mimi D says people are gravitating towards the shade for their toes, too. “This shade is bright, fun, and pairs well with a variety of sandal options. It literally screams summer,” the nail expert notes.