Someday, I’ll learn my lesson about declaring each new gorgeous manicure as Dua Lipa’s best ever and start calling them her best yet. Considering every set of nails seems to turn out more eye-popping and colorful than the last, Lipa outdoes herself with every polish change. In new poolside photos, Dua Lipa's tie-dye nails, decorated with the tiniest mushroom decal in the corner, are situated smack-dab in the middle of every hot trend right now. And considering how truly overjoyed she looks in every picture, it seems like she'd agree: this set is Lipa's best...yet.

When the "Levitating" singer first shared a photo of herself beaming underneath the brim of a tiara-topped cowgirl hat, arms splayed, it was clear there was something great happening with her long, square nails. The only problem? At the time they were juuust out of focus, obscuring the design and most of the colors.

Thankfully, Kim Truong, the celebrity manicurist mastermind responsible for some of the most creative and artful nail designs out there, posted as well. In a carousel set, we get an up-close look at the nails featuring a swirl of pastel colors flicked out with a tool to mimic the look of swirling tie-dye. Lipa’s now shared some detailed shots, too, clearly as in love with her new manicure as everyone else is.

With a tiny red toadstool mushroom delicately adorning one nail corner, they perfectly capture the '70s-'90s-'00s style combination that's been dominating social feeds and celebrity style all year.

These new nails are in step with all of Lipa’s recent standout manicures. Most recently, we saw in rhinestone-studded turquoise, in glittery butterflies for the Grammys, and a love-and-religion-themed neon set for her SNL performance and vacation. This tie-dye manicure, made with Candy Coat gel polishes, fits right in with her aesthetic, which is fond of all things psychedelic and trippy: melting smiley faces, bucket hats, alien heads, mushrooms, and flower power motifs have all made an appearance on Lipa at some point.

Of course, this isn’t her first time playing around with some swirling tie-dye. Though this may be the pattern’s debut appearance on her nails, she’s been spotted in numerous tie-dye getups both on and off the stage.

With summer just starting to heat up, we can only hope Dua Lipa doesn’t stop serving up this endless nail inspiration — and maybe that she gives us another music video while she’s at it.