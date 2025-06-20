Pastel colors are usually associated with Easter or subpar bridesmaid dresses, but Selena Gomez demonstrates that one can sport the soft hues without feeling boring or unoriginal. On Thursday, June 19, Gomez posted a carousel of Instagram photos, where she shares that she’s going to be a panelist on the new season of Match Game. The game show, which premieres on July 23, is hosted by Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building costar, Martin Short. If you look through Gomez’s Instagram post, you’ll also spot Cara Delevingne, Anthony Anderson, Annie Murphy, Joel McHale, and Thomas Lennon. But the real star of the show? Selena’s nails. For her appearance, Gomez opted for a striking lilac manicure. The shade is paired with soft almond-shaped nails and a high-shine finish, which elevates the manicure and makes it feel fresh.

Gomez worked with celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik to create the manicure, and Bachik shared the details behind the look on his own Instagram post. Bachik used Tweezerman x Tom Bachik Ultimate Nail Care Set to prep and shape the nails. For the creamy lilac color, Bachik used Aprés Gel Couleur in the shade Aster Family. Bachik’s Instagram caption, in part, read “Dreamy Lilac Mani for Summer.”

Lilac nails are ideal if you’re craving color but don’t want something too conspicuous or showy. Because pastel shades have a milky quality to them, they’re ideal for an understated manicure that still turns heads. Plus, in case you needed evidence, Gomez’s lilac nails are proof that pastel colors aren’t just for spring — you can wear them all year long.