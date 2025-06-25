The transition from cold to summer heat happens slowly — then all at once. One minute you’re reaching for a puffer jacket, and the next, you’re swapping winter boots for sandals and flats. And once your toes are freshly freed, it can only mean one thing: it’s pedicure season, and summer 2025 pedicure color trends will make every single step feel like a statement.

This season, pedicures are all about having fun, and in addition to your routine manicures, offers another set of nails to show off your favorite polish hues. Perhaps you prefer to match the color on your hands and the one on your toes for a coordinated set. Or, maybe, you want to mix things up and choose a completely different shade for your pedicure for a cool contrasted effect. Either way, summer is the perfect time to experiment with your nail colors. In case you’re looking for inspiration, TZR tapped nail experts to share the summer pedicure shades they expect to take off this season. Keep reading to discover their picks.

Milky White

This milky neutral shade has been a mainstay when it comes to manicures these past few years, and the trend will carry onto our pedicures, too, says Gina Edwards, celebrity manicurist and Kiss Nails brand ambassador. Priscilla Nguyen, Aprés Nail educator, agrees. “Milky white can make any skin tone pop, especially under the summer sun at the beach or pool,” explains Nguyen. “This is ideal for those who want subtle sophistication without loud colors.”

Sheer Pinks & Nudes

The soap nails trend — a sheer, barely there manicure — is another look making its way from manicures to pedicures this summer, says Priscilla Nguyen. “Sheer pinks and nudes will offer the perfect minimalist look,” she says. “It’s the pedicure version of ‘no makeup-makeup’ so it doesn’t chip or grow out visibly compared to darker colors.”

Muted Green

If nudes feel too subtle but bright, bold colors aren't your style either, consider a muted green shade for your toes. “It’s perfectly unique for summer for anyone who wants a subtle but stylish shade,” Priscilla Nguyen says. “This color functions like a neutral and will pair well with a wide range of footwear and outfits.”

Electric Blue

When you want your pedicure to be the main attraction, a shade like electric blue is one that makes a statement. “Inspired by ocean waves, this shade is a playful, fresh, and standout choice,” explains celebrity manicurist and founder of Labo Beauté Salon, Lily Nguyen. Edwards suggests adding a chrome overlay over the bright shade if you want to give your pedicure a fun twist.

Butter Yellow

Soft, creamy butter yellow is a surprisingly super wearable shade, especially for someone who intrigued by yellow, but wants to test a hue that’s a little more understated. “Sunny and cheerful, this shade pairs beautifully with neutral and tan sandals,” says Lily Nguyen.

Sunset Coral

You know when the sun dips below the horizon and paints the sky orange and pink? That’s sunset coral. It’s “a vibrant mix of orange and pink, like a tropical sunset,” adds Lily Nguyen. “It’s bold but wearable and complements all skin tones.”