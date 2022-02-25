It’s true what they say — nobody understand luxury like the Italians. Case in point, Milan Fashion Week F/W ‘22 has already illustrated that sexy clothing can feel elevated (you can thank Fendi’s Kim Jones for that) and elegance with a plenty of attitude is entirely possible (who else but Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons at Prada). The best beauty looks at Milan Fashion Week are equally swoon-worthy, with artists like Guido Palau and Pat McGrath tapping into the city’s opulence and sophisticated glamour for the hair and makeup this season.

Overall, the week has felt particularly elegant but with a dash of Italian edge, with savvy suit separates paired with intricate wrapped updos at Moschino and sleek, pulled back buns at Roberto Cavalli worn with everything from a leather harness and velvet baby doll dress to a head-to-toe leopard and oversized sunnies look.

And in keeping with the theme of fashion month so far, the makeup looks (if there is any noticeable makeup at all besides clean, dewy skin) have been all about the eyes. Whether that’s a wash of orange watercolor shadow at AC9 or a subtle brown smokey eye at Etro, the overall effect is that of a fresh-faced woman about town, one who is plenty confident in her own skin.

Ahead, the best beauty moments of Milan Fashion Week F/W ‘22 to inspire your hair and makeup looks for the upcoming season.

Sculptural Alien-Core Hair

Leave it to Guido Palau to deign a hairstyle that would look perfectly at home in the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The sculptural alien-core hair at Prada felt equal parts modern and sophisticated, allowing each models’ features (and the collection itself) to shine.

Sherbert Shadow

While color cosmetics were scarce at Milan Fashion Week, a handful of models at Alfredo Cortese’s AC9 show displayed a wash of orange shadow across the eyes and nose, reminiscent of a summer sherbert (or perhaps an Italian ice). It’s rare for orange in any capacity to feel wearable, but the lightweight application proves that the shade (already popular in the lipstick space) might be making a comeback for fall.

Deep Side Parts

In a blow to Gen Z in the great hair part debate, the hair at Fendi illustrated that a deep side part is still very much in vogue. Paired with a slick, wet look, it seems that this season the millennial preference for side parts has come out on top.

Otherworldly Glitter

In keeping with the alien-esque mood at Milan Fashion Week, the Diesel show proved just how otherworldly (and versatile) glitter can be. Whether you wear it in your hair part, as an accent at the corners of your eyes, or slather yourself head to toe (vaguely reminiscent of the Eckhaus Latta chunky glitter at New York Fashion Week), there was no shortage of haute sparkles on the runway.