Body glitter has flitted around the edges of fashion for decades, appearing via pop stars on tour or an Olympic gymnast’s mile-high bun. Euphoria has ushered in a new age of glitter as well, giving fresh life to ‘90s and Y2K-inspired eyeshadow looks. But at Eckhaus Latta’s Fall/Winter ‘22 show, the sparkles that appeared on the runway felt less precious and more chaotic, appearing only on a handful of models on either a forearm or — for one lucky model — plastered across the entire face so that only a few slivers of skin were visible. Paired with the collection’s chain mail pieces and signature craft-inspired knitwear, the effect felt vaguely post-apocalyptic, as if we’ve all been rattling around in a cage, desperate to escape, and the only suitable armor is a face plastered in silver glitter.

To achieve the look, makeup artist Fara Homidi used Egyptian Magic cream to hold the chunky sparkles on the skin, leaving model Rose Daniels with a human disco ball visage. Elsewhere in the collection, models — including Hari Nef and Paloma Essler — sported bare, glassy skin courtesy of mini facials from Tata Harper herself. The brand founder used the Hydrating Floral Essence and Hydrating Floral Mask to enhance the skin’s natural dewiness — no additional highlighter required.

John Lamparski / Stringer/ Getty Images

Paired with the fuss-free, tousled hair from stylist Tamara McNaughton, the models (many of which were notable New York artists, musicians, and writers) looked enviably youthful and cool — the essence designers Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta have perfected over the last 10 years. “We wanted to stay in that vibe of like, they’re going out, they’re having fun, but it’s not a glamour look,” McNaughton told Vogue of the hair looks. Not trying too hard, or taking yourself too seriously, is the blueprint for joining the cool kids club after all.

Hunter Abrams

Although slathering your face in glitter might not feel like the most accessible makeup look for a lot of people (but by all means, get creative!) the imperfect, DIY energy of the show is just a reminder that having fun with your beauty choices, even if you’re not a professional makeup artist, is much more important. Individuality is the rule of the day in 2022, so don’t be afraid to let your maximalist beauty flag fly.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.