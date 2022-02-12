Backstage at New York Fashion Week is always a flurry of models, hairspray, and beauty editors eager to learn what are the best new beauty trends of the season. And despite some uncertainty that the F/W ‘22 shows would even happen (and many designers either bowing out or choosing a digital-first format), there was luckily plenty of hair and makeup eye candy to enjoy in-person.

Two years of mask wearing has obviously made an impact on makeup trends, with nearly-bare faces and dramatic eye makeup seen on multiple runways. Targeted concealer, glass-like highlighter, and muted blush (if any) left models looking polished and gleaming, a reference perhaps to the power of TikTok’s “clean makeup” craze — the younger, even more minimalist take on no-makeup makeup. NYFW stalwart Diane Kendal, who served as the key makeup artist at Proenza Schouler and Jason Wu (and likely many more shows to come throughout the week) has mastered the look, with models exiting her chair looking like they just had a two-hour facial rather than just a few flicks of undereye concealer and brow gel.

On the hair front, “style without fuss” is the theme of the season according to Proenza Schouler’s Lazaro Hernandez, via slicked back buns and blunt bobs that embrace your natural texture, all courtesy of stylist Guido Palau.

And for nails, a dichotomy of extremes, with talon-like coffin nails complete with pearl embellishments at Christian Cowan or short and buffed nails with a single layer of nude, muted lacquer at Jason Wu.

Stay tuned for more hair, makeup, and nail trends from NYFW F/W ‘22.

NYFW Makeup Trends

Dramatic Eyes

(+) Bronx and Banco Jamie McCarthy / Staff/ Getty Images (+) SHAYNEOLIVER SHAYNEOLIVER INFO 1/2

Whether it was glittery pink and silver shadow at Bronx and Banco or fantastical floral embellishments at SHAYNEOLIVER, heavy emphasis on the eyes is already ruling the F/W ‘22 season. Said legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath via a press release, “We were obsessed with the idea of creating human bouquets — an explosion of beauty [at SHAYNEOLIVER]. Crystals and piercings, painted faces and pollen-drenched lashes blooming into full-floral fantasies. Shayne wanted everyone to feel Like creatures from the forest, each look is a work of art.”

NYFW Hair Trends

Blunt Bobs

(+) Proenza Schouler Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer/ Getty Images (+) Derek Lam 10 Crosby Courtesy of Derek Lam 10 Crosby INFO 1/2

Chin length, blunt bobs are one of the easiest ways to make a sartorial hair statement, which Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez clearly understand to a T. Lead stylist Guido Palau chopped a handful of models’ hair during castings and backstage before the show, saying the look is “very classic, short, still feels very edgy, modern, has the natural texture, sophisticated. All things that the boys [McCollough and Hernandez] really like.” He spritzed the hair with water and ran a bit of Oribe Supershine Moisturizing Hair Cream through the length before letting it air dry.

NYFW Nails Trends

Naked Nails

(+) Proenza Schouler Courtesy of Proenza Schouler (+) Jason Wu Deborah Lippman INFO 1/2

Barely there polish appeared at several shows during the F/W ‘22 season, with Jin Soon Choi leading the nail looks at Proenza Schouler and Deborah Lippman overseeing Jason Wu. With Choi’s “Dew” and Lippman’s “Naked” respectively, the nails were a glassy, minimalist take on naked nails (and are beyond easy to DIY).