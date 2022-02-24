It’s common knowledge that celebs like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber are fond of a sleek, slicked-back bun look — so much so that it has become eponymous with their personal style. While the updo itself is nothing new (and most certainly here to stay) a new version of the twist is currently making the rounds on TikTok — it’s time to familiarize yourself with the Olaplex bun.

As the name implies, the double duty method treatment and hairstyle use Olaplex No.3 to achieve the tight, slicked back bun look. In fact the hashtag #OlaplexBun has over 5 million views, and growing, on TikTok. Other similar searches on the platform (i.e. “Olaplex slick bun” or “Bella Hadid bun”) are also garnering attention. Unsurprisingly, the general public is quickly following suit in pursuit of the celeb-inspired style.

The method is smart, really. It involves slathering your hair in a combination of the brand’s best-selling hair repair products before pulling it back off the face. Celebrity hairstylist Jess Elbaum, and celebrity hair colorist and Olaplex brand ambassador Bianca Hillier are both onboard with the trend. The pros say this look can work on clean or dirty hair, which is a good solution if you’re in a hurry.

The steps differ, depending on who’s TikTok you're watching, but the brand’s No. 3 product is the common thread. “[It] will help to rebuild your hairs bonds while helping your hair stay slicked back and smooth,” explains Hillier. The brand says to use No.3 two to three times a week for a minimum of 10 minutes. “[This] conditioning cream can be left in longer to really condition the hair, but it needs to go on wet hair and should be washed out [eventually],” explains Elbaum. Translation: Leave it in to help you create the bun—just be sure to wash it out at the end of the day.

In a quick nine second clip user @itsmevalqu simply brags about using No. 3 alone. “When you spend the morning with a wet low bun and Olaplex 3 in your hair and know you’ll have dreamy hair by tonight,” reads the text.

Another user, @nincutus, decides to give a full breakdown on how to get the look. Her steps involve smoothing dry hair out with a brush and then adding a dollop of the reparative cream to help tame flyaways before securing with an elastic. In her video, she also incorporates a drop of Olaplex's Bonding Oil No. 7 through her ponytail before twisting it up. “[The] No. 7 bonding oil will nourish your tips while increasing your color’s vibrancy and providing UV and heat protection throughout the day,” explains Hillier.

It should be noted that both pros separately mentioned that Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Creme is yet another product you can throw into the mix. “[This one] not only reduces frizz but its lightweight formula smooths and conditions the hair, making it the perfect product to slick back any baby hairs,” says Hellier. First apply No. 3 “[then] mix the No. 7 and No. 6 together, evenly distributing it through the strands—concentrating on the part area,” says Elbaum.

Most importantly, whether you choose to use No.3 alone or in tandem with No.6 and/or No.7, just be sure to wash the product out, as it includes potent ingredients like the brand’s patent Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate which bonds hair follicles.

The multitasking method is the perfect solution for the girl on the go by styling and strengthening all at once. Whether you’re running errands or going out for a dinner date, you can go about your day knowing your hair is being repaired as the hours pass.

