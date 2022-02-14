Here's How To Get A Runway Model’s Megawatt Skin Glow

As the name suggests, Fashion Week is all about highlighting the latest and greatest styles from emerging designers and established brands. Hair and makeup have always been a part of the presentations in one way or another, but recently it seems the beauty looks have been paving a lane of their own at the shows. Skin care in particular, is becoming increasingly prevalent backstage as makeup trends rely more and more on a glowing, natural-looking complexion. And the model skin care products that can be found backstage, are not too unlike what you may find in the average beauty lover’s bathroom cabinet.

At this year’s Fall/Winter New York Fashion Week, some of the biggest names in skin care turned up to get the models runway ready — science-backed 111Skin, K-Beauty powerhouse Schwanen Garten, “green beauty” leader Tata Harper, and TikTok’s favorite beauty brand, Charlotte Tilbury, to name a few.

Jason Wu’s runway show featured a ‘60s-inspired smokey eye with a pop of color on the inner corner, and to prepare the models’ skin for such a dramatic look, they received two skin care treatments from 111Skin to help refresh, rejuvenate, and hydrate — the Y Theorem Bio Cellulose Facial Mask and the Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask. The result was a natural-looking complexion that allowed the dark eye makeup to take center stage.

Courtesy of Calla Kessler

For the Brandon Maxwell show, the romantic designs were accompanied by soft, understated makeup on mega-stars like Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid. To give the models a healthy glow, makeup artist Fulvia Farolfi used a variety of skin care products from Schwanen Garten including the Antioxidant Moisturizing Cream, Antioxidant Treatment Essence, Antioxidant Serum, and Antioxidant Ampoule.

Courtesy of Schwanen Garten

Tata Harper provided all the glow for the mermaid-inspired makeup at Altuzarra and the downtown-grunge looks at Eckhaus Latta. First, the Nourishing Oil Cleanser was used to remove any existence impurities, then the Hydrating Floral Mask was applied to hydrate and recharge dry skin. Following the mask, the models were given a light spritz of the Hydrating Floral Essence along with the Restorative Eye Cream and Reparative Moisturizer for a fresh, dewy finish.

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christian Siriano partnered with Charlotte Tilbury to not only provide gorgeous makeup looks but also to debut a brand new skin care product. The Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil won’t be available until Feb. 24, but fans got a sneak peek at its glow-giving powers.

In a press release, brand ambassador Sofia Tilbury shared a bit more about the backstage regimen — “To create a flawless yet radiant complexion, we started with Charlotte’s Magic Cream moisturizer, then locked in that glossy glow with the NEW! Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil, particularly on the high points of the face to create a spot lit highlight,” she says. “This facial oil is infused with nourishing oils and ingredients, so it helps to create a beautiful slip on the skin, allowing makeup to glide on seamlessly, with a dewy finish.” Tilbury also revealed that the models wore a light layer of the brand’s new Beautiful Skin Foundation to cancel out any redness and boost glow.

Below, shop the products giving models their signature runway glow this season and prepare to add to your skin care lineup.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.