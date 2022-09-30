Can it be collectively agreed upon that September flew by in what felt like a week at most? Stuffed with bumper-to-bumper Fashion Week events and plenty of back-to-school energy, September is always an exciting, exhausting frenzy. It makes sense then that brown French tip nails — and really, brown nail polish colors in general — would dominate the month. A brilliant blend of fall-friendly tones and a timeless design, brown-tipped manicures take you from the office to date-night dinner with sophisticated ease. Is it any surprise celebrities like Lily James, Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez are all documented fans of the trend?

If you’re not quite ready to part with lighter, brighter shades, there are plenty of ways to do summer trends in fall. Marble nails — like the kind just seen on Justine Skye — can make spring and summer shades feel moody and artistic thanks to their signature swirled effect. Jewel-toned aura nails, one the year’s most memorable trends in general, help bridge the gap between the seasons, especially when incorporating interesting textures like studs and gems. And if all else fails, remember: there isn’t a shade on earth that won’t look chic when styled into a French manicure. Place a pop of color on just the tips, or swap out the classic pink-and-white for every shade of brown. It’s utterly foolproof.

Ahead, team TZR shares their favorite manicures of the week.

Blue Marble Nails

“Staring at these blue marble nails has the same soothing effect as gazing at the ocean. The deep blues and glossy finish would keep me calm all day.” — Amanda Ross, beauty editor

Brown French Tips

“I love the way an extra arc of white under the brown tips helps this French manicure really pop. It’s so simple and goes with anything, but the double-banded tip adds an unexpected element.” —AR

Glossy Burgundy

“For the days when I can’t choose between a classic vampy red or a rich chocolate brown polish, I reach for a burgundy shade with a high-shine top coat to complement my favorite fall outfits.” — Hannah Baxter, deputy beauty editor, TZR

Two-Tone Square French

“I’m all about a square nail and this two-tone brown and black design is an absolute dream. Who says your nails have to be super long to enjoy nail art?” — HB

Bedazzled Aura

“I’ve been loving seeing aura nails all over my Instagram feed, so I’m totally obsessed with this rhinestone version. I love the combination of the autumnal tones with the subtle sparkle.” — Maggie Haddad, senior social media strategist, TZR

Mismatched Chrome

“I can’t get enough of the look of mismatched (but still coordinated) manicures. It’s perfect for someone as indecisive as I am.” — MH

Coffee & Cream Ombre French

“I’m still not over the ombré French manicure trend. I love this warm brown take on it and think it’s so perfect for fall — plus, it reminds me of a delicious, creamy latte.” — Catherine Santino, beauty news writer, TZR

Metallic French

“This metallic chrome manicure definitely puts me in the mood for spooky season. It’s definitely giving goth-girl autumn vibes, but the daintiness of the swirly accents and crystal embellishments give this look a soft, feminine feel as well.” — CS

Neutral Gradient

“It’s been hard for me to move away from my sunny, bright summer manicures, but this cool ombré take on a nude mani is making me want to lean into fall with full force. The gradient effect is subtle, but still feels fresh and interesting.” — Angela Melero, executive editor

Milk Bath Nails

“These milk bath nails are so dreamy, a playful alternative to the standard nude and cream shades without steering too design-heavy. This will be my go-to whenever I want a reset from all the bold colors I plan to test this season.” — Kathy Lee, editor-in-chief