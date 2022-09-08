The French manicure train just keeps on going. As fall beauty trends continue to emerge, it seems like there’s no end in sight when it comes to the Y2K-inspired nail style that’s made a notable resurgence in the last few years among celebrities and nail enthusiasts alike. More and more variations on the French manicure are popping up left and right, each more creative (and gorgeous) than the last. Ombre French nails are the latest to hit the scene, with the trend taking over TikTok one mesmerizing tutorial at a time.

The ombre look, which is racking up millions of views on the app, is like a traditional French manicure in that it features a defined tip — but that’s pretty much where the similarities end. The buzzy new trend typically combines two shades from the same color family in a vertical ombre design that alternates on the tip, so that each side of the nail bleeds from one shade into the other. Rather than the usual light pink and white that you’re used to seeing in a classic French mani, creators have been sharing this manicure in fun, bold colors (like the eye-catching pink and purple moment below or this stunning blue gradient look).

The ombre French manicure is certainly still conducive to more subtle, everyday shades. A TikTok tutorial shared by nail polish brand Lights Lacquer (founded by influencer and beauty YouTube veteran KathleenLights) has nearly 3 million views and utilizes two neutral polishes from the popular Y.N.B.B. (Your Nails But Better) collection.

The brand shared with TZR exactly how Lights Lacquer creator Anahi Victoria achieved the ombre look. First, choose two monochromatic colors (one lighter and one darker), and apply the lightest shade as the base. Then, paint the two polishes side by side on a cosmetic wedge and blend on the nail bed to create an ombre effect. Make sure to allow each layer to dry between to prevent bubbles and lifting.

Next, create a French tip using the lighter color on one half and the darker on the other with a thin nail art brush. Apply the polish to a small section of the cosmetic wedge and blend to create an ombre french tip. Finally, apply a top coat to smooth the surface and help your manicure last longer.

Ahead, shop the neutral Lights Lacquer shades that were used to create the neutral ombre look and prepare to get excited for fall manicures.

