By now, you’ve surely seen the chrome nail trend on everyone from Hailey Bieber to your next-door neighbor. While the model and her go-to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt are credited with popularizing the sheer “glazed donut” look earlier this year, it’s quickly evolved to take many forms. Most recently, Kourtney Kardashian’s chrome nails prove yet again that the style isn’t just for baby pinks and nudes. The star added a reflective top coat to her black manicure, giving it a punk-rock edge that’s perfect for embracing goth-girl fall.

Kardashian’s manicurist, Kim Truong, shared an up-close look at the star’s latest nail look, which she wore for a photoshoot promoting her new clothing collection with fashion retailer Boohoo. At first glance, it looks like her nails (which are filed into her usual almond shape) are a shimmery green, seemingly leaning into the green nail trend that stars like Selena Gomez and Sydney Sweeney have been loving lately. However, Truong’s caption reveals that she actually used a black — not green — polish from The Gel Bottle Inc, topped off with a white chrome powder.

It’s not clear whether it’s the powder topper or the lighting that’s causing the optical illusion, but either way, it’s an undeniably cool look.

Considering it’s been one of her go-to nail looks for months, it’s certainly not surprising that Kardashian would opt for a black manicure. The star even wore it for her elaborate engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, offering a stunning contrast to her massive, sparkling diamond. She’s even worn several iterations on the vampy shade, including a chic French manicure and a minimal line art look.

It might not be long before Kardashian opts for a true green manicure, given the rising color trend for fall. “An unexpected hit this year has been dark shades of green and that’s here to stay for fall,” celebrity manicurist Steph Stone previously told TZR. Rita Remark, essie global lead educator, agreed, saying: “Deep forest green and all other green hues are rich, saturated, and super versatile.”

The chrome nail trend doesn’t appear to be going anywhere either, so prepare to see more of your favorite celebrities embracing the glazed finish atop their favorite nail shades in the coming weeks.