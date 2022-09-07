Hailey Bieber’s Glazed Donut Nails Just Got A Cozy Update For Fall

While her buzzy new beauty brand Rhode makes her a blossoming skin care entrepreneur, it seems like Hailey Bieber would have had just as much success with a nail polish line. Her “glazed donut” nails have pretty much dominated recent manicure trends, its many iterations transitioning seamlessly from bright, summery shades to warm and cozy fall hues. Since revealing her latest manicure on TikTok, Hailey Bieber’s nails, now a coppery-brown shade, have garnered a whopping 7.1 million views, making it one of her most viral manicures yet — and that’s saying something.

In the clip, Bieber shows off her new chrome nails, a chocolate-brown shade with a pearl finish. She’s also wearing her preferred almond nail shape, as well as gold rings that really up the glamour of the whole look. “I know we’re tired of my constant color switch up but… the chocolate glazed donut nails are really hitting for me for fall 🤤🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩,” the star captioned the post. Of course, the stunning look is courtesy of Bieber’s go-to nail artist who spearheaded the chrome trend, Zola Ganzorigt.

If it seems like the model is switching up her nails at an alarming rate, you’re not alone. “Hailey I literally just got the pearls we need to coordinate better,” one user commented on Bieber’s TikTok “Hailey plz pay for my nails bc I simply can not keep up,” another joked.

Unfortunately, neither Bieber nor Ganzorigt has shared the exact shade of brown that was used, but TZR was able to pick out a pretty spot-on dupe from OPI. Plus, the nail artist has previously shared the exact chrome powder and top coat she uses on the star, so you can easily recreate the chocolate glazed look.

Barely a week prior to her brown glazed nails, Bieber introduced gray chrome nails which were intended to match the gray packaging of her brand, Rhode. Earlier in the summer, the star showed off lavender chrome and neon yellow chrome manicures, all stemming from the OG baby pink chrome nails.

There’s no telling what — or when —Bieber’s next shiny manicure will be, so be sure to enjoy this chocolate-y look while it last.

