After a whirlwind marathon of presentations, events, and parties, Fashion Week has officially concluded for the year — stateside, anyway. Across the pond, things are just starting to heat up for London Fashion Week, one of the most reliably exciting blocks of shows (and street style moments) all year. The designers, guests, and fashion fans in London have always enjoyed a reputation as especially daring, utterly unafraid to mix upcoming trends with timeless motifs and Internet obsessions. That doesn’t just apply sartorially, either — the best London Fashion Week spring/summer 2023 street style beauty moments are equally experimental but not without an undercurrent of classic charm that sets the city apart.

This season, there seems to be a particular emphasis on larger-than-life looks in all forms. Makeup colors aren’t just bold, they’re vibrant and alive. Rhinestones cover both nails and faces, while sumptuous hair colors and goddess-level lengths parade up and down the city sidewalks. If London’s best street style beauty moments are any indication of the upcoming seasons, it’s safe to say spring and summer 2023 will be unlike no other.

Ahead, some of London Fashion Week SS23’s best street style beauty moments so far. Consider it next year’s beauty oracle — a guide to everything to come.

Neon Nails

Bright nail polish colors are a perennial favorite for a reason. Along with looking so stylish, they’re an instant mood booster. This guest’s luminous green nails are so neon, they’re practically Day-Glo — and the tiny nail art detailing is just an added bonus.

Cherry Hair

Warm reds seem to take over every fall, and this year is no exception. Deep cherry red — which looks extra-luxurious on natural brunettes — brings out extra dimension, especially when it catches the light.

For a more amplified look, a brighter, violet-toned red feels like pure nostalgia. With a ‘90s beauty resurgence seen throughout New York and London Fashion Weeks — like at the Poster Girl show featuring grunge-inspired piercings — it’s a perfect time to experiment with a spunkier shade.

Of course, red hair doesn’t have to be overtly bold to make a serious impact. This Fashion Week guest’s more subtle red tone is the perfect complement to the blooming flowers motif in their matching set.

Great Lengths

One of the most instantly apparent trends at London Fashion Week is hair length — so much of it is either ultra-short or Rapunzel-level long. This guest’s hip-sweeping braids are a full-fledged accessory in their own right, adding so much movement to their look.

TikTok-Approved Trends

The trickle-down effect social media has on beauty trends even reaches celebrities — and why not? TikTok and Instagram routinely feature very early adoptions of what eventually become major trends, many of which go on to achieve full-on movement status. Case in point? The star-loved slicked bun, complete with spiked ends fanning out like a crown.

Power Bangs

Forget subtle fringe like the curtain bangs craze — welcome to the power bang era. Power bangs put the fringe first, making them the centerpiece of any look rather than the other way around. This guest’s lush, glossy bangs immediately draw the eye with their perfect spiral curls and fluffy form.

Rich Lips

The “old money” makeup aesthetic is just ramping up, and one of the easiest ways to participate is through a rich, velvety lip color. London Fashion Week guest Emma McDonald’s delicate oxblood lipstick, concentrated near the inner portion of the lips, screams decadence.

For an easy swap, just trade out your favorite blue- or orange-toned red for its deeper counterpart. A darker red immediately infuses a retro feel, but still manages to match everything.

Face Gems

There are so many copy-worthy aspects of singer-songwriter Griff’s look that it’s hard to stay focused on just one. Her ribbon-wrapped braids — longer at the ends for added whimsy — are worthy of their own story, but her glimmering face gems are next-level. Interestingly, Griff concentrated the crystals in the inner corners of her eyes for a look that’s more ethereal than Euphoria.

Punk Pixie Cut

Technically, you could call this Fashion Week guest’s choppy-chic hairstyle a mullet because of the longer pieces snaking down their neck. But is it really a mullet? Thanks to the super short length and gentle face frame, call this one a punk-infused mullet-pixie hybrid —or a mixie — the mullet of the future.

Playful Pigtails

Multi-braid pigtails and ponytails — beloved by stars like Yara Shahidi, Bella Hadid, and Dua Lipa — are having a serious moment, it’s true. Rarer, though, are pigtails this high-hoisted. By positioning them further up in relation to the ears, this guest adds some schoolyard charm to their sleek, futuristic ensemble.

If Gossip Girl taught the world anything, it’s that there’s never really a wrong time to wear a tartan. This guest fully commits to the preppy bit with a structured blazer, color-coordinated everything, and pulled-back pigtails that blend with the rest of her curled braids.